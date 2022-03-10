Album review: For the Sake of Bethel Woods, by Midlake 

★★★★☆

One of the most enduring rules in pop decrees that the sunnier the music the more fraught the lives of the musicians making it. This explains why Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young were such a soap opera and why the Lemonheads' Evan Dando burned out and faded away slightly while many of his mid-1990s indie peers rumbled on.

Going back to their 2005 break-through, The Trials of Van Occupanther, nobody would ever accuse Texas’s Midlake of exuding blinding levels of optimism, And yet that record crackled with an irresistible late Seventies, FM-radio lustre and arguably did its bit to make Fleetwood Mac cool again.

Alas, overnight success sat uneasily with frontman Tim Smith, who veered in a sharply different direction with the follow-up, 2010’s The Courage of Others, which drew on the British folk revival and featured more flute-solos than you should shake James Galways’ Greatest Hits at.

Smith quit the band not too long after, leaving the rest of Midlake to essentially start from scratch. Scrapping songs they’d been working on with their now ex-lead singer, they wrote an entirely new LP, Antiphon. And then, exhausted, they took a step back.

Eight years later, Midlake – still minus Smith – have regrouped. The catalyst for the reunion was not a happy one. In 2018, keyboard player Jesse Chandler lost his father. And then, last year, he had a dream in which his dad appeared to him urging Midlake to come back together.

They’ve done exactly that, with a project that is both celebration of their enduring comradeship as musicians and a testament to the late Dave Chandler. “Bethel Woods” refers to the location of the 1969 Woodstock Festival, to which Jesse’s father hitchhiked as a 16-year-old. His likeness also adorns the sleeve in the form of an old photograph taken of him at Woodstock.

Midlake: For the Sake of Bethel Woods.

With so much personal history swirling through, perhaps it is no surprise Bethel Woods should be gut-punchingly poignant. Opening with the warm, expansive folk of Commune, the album flows into the piano-driven backwoods melancholy of the title track.

Angst turns to a wintry whimsy on Feast of Carrion, which leaves the Seventies behind for a folk horror creepiness. “Oh come release me carrion,” goes the chorus, like missing dialogue from the Wicker Man.

Then comes the crushing crescendo of Dawning and Of Desire, each channeling Neil Young through a filter of late-millennial disquiet. These moments confirm that after nearly a decade away, Midlake have lost none of their haunting grandeur.

Released March 18