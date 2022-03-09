I'm Coming Out: Diana Ross to play Dublin's 3Arena in July

One of the most revered and successful recording artists of all time takes to an Irish stage once again on Sunday July 3, as soul/R&B icon Diana Ross is set for Dublin's 3Arena.

From her days on the legendary Motown label, as the leader of legendary girl-group The Supremes; to a solo career spanning over 50 years, 25 studio albums and even Oscar nominations, the 'Chain Reaction' singer will have a living history of her artform on which to draw for her upcoming Thank U tour.