An icon of soul and R&B takes to the stage for her Thank U tour, just after a Glastonbury 'legends' performance
I'm Coming Out: Diana Ross to play Dublin's 3Arena in July

Diana Ross: playing Dublin's 3Arena on July 3

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 08:56
Mike McGrath Bryan

One of the most revered and successful recording artists of all time takes to an Irish stage once again on Sunday July 3, as soul/R&B icon Diana Ross is set for Dublin's 3Arena.

From her days on the legendary Motown label, as the leader of legendary girl-group The Supremes; to a solo career spanning over 50 years, 25 studio albums and even Oscar nominations, the 'Chain Reaction' singer will have a living history of her artform on which to draw for her upcoming Thank U tour.

Having sold over 75 million solo records worldwide since 1970, Ross is the only female artist to have number-one singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart as a solo artist, as the other half of a duet, as a member of a trio, and as an ensemble member. 

Incredibly, Ross has scored a top 10 UK hit in every one of the last five decades, and sang lead on a top 75 hit single at least once every year from 1964 to 1996 in the UK, a period of 33 consecutive years - a record for any performer.

Ross' roll-of-honour career has been given rightful recognition in recent years, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012, and a US Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Ahead of her appearance in Ireland, Diana Ross is set to perform the much revered ‘legends slot’ at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Tickets go on sale Monday March 14 at 9am, on www.ticketmaster.ie

