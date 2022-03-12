Radio Highlights: the best of Irish on St. Patrick's Day

Live GAA commentary as Gaeilge, as Kerry face Mayo in Austin Stack Park in Tralee, in Round 5 of the National Football League.
Danny Boy: Mary Brophy travels to the heartland of Irish-America to tell the story of one of the diaspora's most iconic ballads — first published in New York City in 1913 by English lyricist Frederic Weatherly.
, with Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh and the Irish Chamber Orchestra, is presenter Áine Hensey's Album of the Week — recorded live last year at Kilkenny Arts Festival.
The weeknight arts magazine launches the RTÉ Short Story prize, with judges Lisa McInerney, Eilís Ní Dhuibhne, and Ferdia Mac Anna; Ruth Barton onat 30; author Karen Joy Fowler on new book .
Zoe Gilmartin is a young carer from Bonniconlon, Co Mayo, who has cared for her younger brother Sean since she was small — here, she meets former young carer of the year Shauna Tighe, who is studying to become a nurse.
The Irish National Opera's writer/director John McIlduff talks about the, a new series of three street-art operas presented free to view, projected on the walls of Trinity College Dublin.
Marty Whelan looks ahead to the coming St Patrick’s Day celebrations — including favourite recordings of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, including guests Tolü Makay and Seán Keane.
New rock/indie music from Black and Gaelach artists, plus historic notes and chats with musicians and music heads, hosted by Ola Majekodunmi.
Dan Hegarty talks to Irish producer/musician Will DeBurca about his 2017 album, and gets the scoop on newly-recorded material.
A dramatic interpretation of the short story 'Lá Fhéile Pádraig' from the bookby Seosamh Mac Grianna, performed by the Aisteoirí Ghaoth Dobhair drama group.
The weeknight arts magazine presents a St Patrick's Day special, featuring a discussion on the arts in the Decade of Commemoration, and the centenary of the State, including June Caldwell, Amanda Coogan, Paul Whitington, Conor Hanratty, and Joe Csibi.
The National Symphony Orchestra brings us two much-loved works by Shaun Davey, including Rita Connolly in, the story of the 16th-century pirate queen Gráinne O'Malley.
Following the singer's untimely passing last month, Dan Hegarty presents highlights from a solo set from Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan, recorded in 2019 in Lausanne, Switzerland.
The history of the Crolly factory building in Co Donegal, once the centre of production of the world-famous Crolly Dolls, and its bright new future as a distillery.
Episode three, and the mystery deepens. Who tampered with the public vote? Can Katie and Aoife be friends ever again? And just how smart is Xander?