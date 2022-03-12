Radio Highlights: the best of Irish on St. Patrick's Day

SATURDAY

An tSraith Náisiúnta

R na G, 7pm

Live GAA commentary as Gaeilge, as Kerry face Mayo in Austin Stack Park in Tralee, in Round 5 of the National Football League.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

Danny Boy: Mary Brophy travels to the heartland of Irish-America to tell the story of one of the diaspora's most iconic ballads — first published in New York City in 1913 by English lyricist Frederic Weatherly.

MONDAY

Binneas Béil

R na G, 3pm

Róisín Reimagined, with Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh and the Irish Chamber Orchestra, is presenter Áine Hensey's Album of the Week — recorded live last year at Kilkenny Arts Festival.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The weeknight arts magazine launches the RTÉ Short Story prize, with judges Lisa McInerney, Eilís Ní Dhuibhne, and Ferdia Mac Anna; Ruth Barton on My Cousin Vinny at 30; author Karen Joy Fowler on new book Booth.

Someone Like Me

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Zoe Gilmartin is a young carer from Bonniconlon, Co Mayo, who has cared for her younger brother Sean since she was small — here, she meets former young carer of the year Shauna Tighe, who is studying to become a nurse.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The Irish National Opera's writer/director John McIlduff talks about the Scorched Earth Trilogy, a new series of three street-art operas presented free to view, projected on the walls of Trinity College Dublin.

WEDNESDAY

Marty in the Morning

LyricFM, 7am

Marty Whelan looks ahead to the coming St Patrick’s Day celebrations — including favourite recordings of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, including guests Tolü Makay and Seán Keane.

Unheard

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

New rock/indie music from Black and Gaelach artists, plus historic notes and chats with musicians and music heads, hosted by Ola Majekodunmi.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty talks to Irish producer/musician Will DeBurca about his 2017 album Embedded, and gets the scoop on newly-recorded material.

ST PATRICK'S DAY

Mark Lanegan: late lamented rock warhorse remembered on The Alternative; Thursday, 11pm, 2FM

Dráma

R na G, 11am

A dramatic interpretation of the short story 'Lá Fhéile Pádraig' from the book An Grá agus an Ghruaim by Seosamh Mac Grianna, performed by the Aisteoirí Ghaoth Dobhair drama group.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The weeknight arts magazine presents a St Patrick's Day special, featuring a discussion on the arts in the Decade of Commemoration, and the centenary of the State, including June Caldwell, Amanda Coogan, Paul Whitington, Conor Hanratty, and Joe Csibi.

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

The National Symphony Orchestra brings us two much-loved works by Shaun Davey, including Rita Connolly in Gráinne Mhaol, the story of the 16th-century pirate queen Gráinne O'Malley.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Following the singer's untimely passing last month, Dan Hegarty presents highlights from a solo set from Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan, recorded in 2019 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

FRIDAY

Cuisle Chroithlí: Scéal na Monarchan

R na G, 11am

The history of the Crolly factory building in Co Donegal, once the centre of production of the world-famous Crolly Dolls, and its bright new future as a distillery.

Cereal

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Episode three, and the mystery deepens. Who tampered with the public vote? Can Katie and Aoife be friends ever again? And just how smart is Xander?