Tom Jones to play concerts in Cork and Belfast this summer

Iconic crooner Tom Jones has confirmed he will perform in Ireland this June, with dates in Cork and Belfast going on sale later this week.
Jones, who recently celebrated a landmark 80th birthday, will play Live At The Marquee in Cork on Saturday, June 11 before travelling up to Belfast for Live At Botanic Gardens on Sunday, June 12.
His music career spans five decades and his latest release was recorded in his native Wales for the very first time.
Last year he became the oldest man to top the UK album chart with Surrounded By Time, his 41st studio album. The album gave him his fourth number one – and his first since 1999’s Reload.
The album is "an emotion-soaked meditation on the death in 2016 of Linda, Jones’s wife of 59 years," Irish Examiner reviewer Ed Power noted.
Tickets for Tom Jones live in Cork and Belfast go on sale this Friday, March 11 at 9am through ticketmaster.ie.