Tom Jones to play concerts in Cork and Belfast this summer

The Welsh crooner is coming to Ireland
Tom Jones to play concerts in Cork and Belfast this summer

Tom Jones

Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 11:36
Denise O’Donoghue

Iconic crooner Tom Jones has confirmed he will perform in Ireland this June, with dates in Cork and Belfast going on sale later this week.

Jones, who recently celebrated a landmark 80th birthday, will play Live At The Marquee in Cork on Saturday, June 11 before travelling up to Belfast for Live At Botanic Gardens on Sunday, June 12.

His music career spans five decades and his latest release was recorded in his native Wales for the very first time.

Last year he became the oldest man to top the UK album chart with Surrounded By Time, his 41st studio album. The album gave him his fourth number one – and his first since 1999’s Reload.

The album is "an emotion-soaked meditation on the death in 2016 of Linda, Jones’s wife of 59 years," Irish Examiner reviewer Ed Power noted.

Tickets for Tom Jones live in Cork and Belfast go on sale this Friday, March 11 at 9am through ticketmaster.ie.

Read More

Cork in 50 Artworks, No 44: Red Dragon at the Lee Fields, by Jim Buckley

More in this section

Five Things for the Week Ahead: Sex and nostalgia; CMAT at Cyprus Avenue Five Things for the Week Ahead: Sex and nostalgia; CMAT at Cyprus Avenue
Kaleidoscope announce James Morrison, Lyra & more for family-focused festival  Kaleidoscope announce James Morrison, Lyra & more for family-focused festival 
Dancing with the Stars recap: Billy McGuinness goes home after dancing through injury Dancing with the Stars recap: Billy McGuinness goes home after dancing through injury
<p>Tommy Tiernan and Steve Coogan on 'The Tommy Tiernan Show' on Saturday night. Picture: RTE Player/Screengrab</p>

Tommy Tiernan Show review: Steve Coogan says he is 'not comfortable' talking about his emotions

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices