Dancing with the Stars recap: Billy McGuinness goes home after dancing through injury

For the second week in a row, Jordan Conroy found himself in the bottom two on Dancing with the Stars, this week dancing off against Aslan’s Billy McGuinness. However, it was the end of the road for McGuinness, who the judges chose to send home.

McGuinness, who danced despite having torn calf muscles in two places, performed a Charleston with Hannah Kelly. “If we do go out this week we’ll have put the work in,” he said. McGuinness got 20 points from the judges and Loraine Barry said it was “a great charleston. This was a test of your stamina at 61 and you passed with flying colours.”

Jordan Conroy

Conroy and Salome Chachua danced the samba. His routine received praise from the judges, with Barry saying: “We call it the celebrity killer but tonight, you survived it.” Arthur Gourounlian thought it was a sensual performance. “I felt like I was watching Magic Mike. You had a point to prove this week,’ he said. Conroy received 24 points. Speaking about getting 30 points but facing a dance-off the previous week, he said “the show is an emotional rollercoaster,” and revealed he lost a toenail during his first dance-off.

Matthew Mac Nabb and Laura Nolan

Matthew McNabb danced an American smooth with Laura Nolan. A dance filled with lifts and energy, McNabb joked the routine was “like crossfit, but fun.” Brian Redmond said they had “more lifts in that than were in the old Ballymun flats”. Arthur Gourounlian said: “The chemistry between you two is flourishing." He received 22 points from the judges.

Nina Carberry and Pasquale La Rocca

Jockey Nina Carberry overcame a knee injury to jive energetically with Pasquale La Rocca. She hoped to get a full score of 30 for a third week in a row but her hattrick was not to be. “This performance proves one thing: nobody can be perfect all of the time,” Redmond said. Carberry received 26 points.

Nicolas Roche and Karen Byrne

After missing last week’s show due to Covid, cyclist Nicolas Roche returned with a tango. Barry described their dance as “a chic, stylish tango,” adding it was “a very good comeback. Redmond agreed, saying it was “probably one of the strongest ones you’ve done during this season.” Roche got 21 points for his comeback.

Ellen Keane and Stephen Vincent

Swimmer Ellen Keane's upbeat quickstep was a hit with Gourounlian who said it was "so uplifting, so much fun, like yourself.” Redmond said her “quickstep was quick, quick, quick” and Barry described it as a “flighty, light” dance. She earned 27 points.

Erica Cody and Ervinas Merfeldas

Erica Cody finished a difficult week with a contemporary ballroom routine with Ervinas Merfeldas, who stepped in after her Ukrainian partner Denys Samson was diagnosed with Covid-19. “That dance is dedicated to Denys and everyone in Ukraine,” Cody said. She topped the board with 29 points and Barry said she was “over the moon” for Cody. “I know Denys is watching and you absolutely did him proud.” Gourounlian added: “That was a powerful way to end the show.”