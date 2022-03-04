TV review: Compelling real-life story The Dropout should make for good telly — but doesn't

It might be time to call time on swindler shows for a while. Inventing Anna and The Tinder Swindler are both well worth a watch on Netflix, but The Dropout is on Disney Plus now and I found it hard not to drop out.

That should make for good telly. It doesn’t. Amanda Seyfried is convincing as Holmes, full of intensity, rage, ambition and social awkwardness. Her relationship with the older Sunny Bulwani feels about right. The subtext that she has to try harder because she’s a woman isn’t over-played. But it’s all just a bit meh.