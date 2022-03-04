Glastonbury Festival confirms Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar as 2022 headliners

Glastonbury has announced Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar as its 2022 headliners alongside previously announced Billie Eilish.

The festival, which has been cancelled for the last two years, will make its return in June with former Beatle McCartney as its Saturday night headliner – his second time topping the Pyramid stage after a performance in 2004.

American rapper Lamar, meanwhile, will make his debut at the festival while closing proceedings on the Sunday.

Organisers previously revealed that Eilish would top the bill on Friday, becoming the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner, while Diana Ross will play the legends slot.

Releasing its first wave of acts online, the festival confirmed Foals, Lorde, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Olivia Rodrigo, Wolf Alice and Years & Years will also perform at Worthy Farm in Somerset this summer.

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2022 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @PaulMcCartney (Saturday) and @kendricklamar (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/Tgo4HYMb6l — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 4, 2022

The line-up includes new acts such as Arlo Parks, Doja Cat, Easy Life, Fontaines DC and Griff alongside more established names including Pet Shop Boys, Crowded House, Primal Scream and Supergrass.

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant will appear alongside American country and bluegrass star Alison Krauss following the release of their second collaborative album.

There will also be experimental pop music from Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek.

In 2020, the festival was due to celebrate its 50th anniversary – but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After being cancelled for a second year, organisers staged a five-hour livestream event featuring acts including Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice and DJ Honey Dijon.

The new poster features only the initial wave of acts and the full line-up is expected to be published in May.

Glastonbury 2022 is scheduled to take place from June 22 to June 26 and tickets are sold out, organisers have said.