Tuesday TV Tips: Split-level, eclectic, and a renovated 1870s cottage up for Home of the Year

Padma and John Burke and their son live in a split-level home in Co. Wicklow. They have added a gazebo as well as an annexe with a playroom, gym and bar. Lisa and Conor Healy and their children live in a 1950s mid-century estate home in Dublin. They describe their home as ‘eclectic’. And Martin and Saoirse O’Dwyer and their twin boys live in a renovated 1870s cottage with barrel roof extension in Sligo.

An Diabhal Inti (New Series)

Episode One tells the story of two women in Ireland who faced persecution as 'witches'. In Kilkenny Alice Kyteler, suspected of killing her husband, is accused of heresy by the Bishop who believes she is in league with the devil. Alice flees, but her maidservant Petronella de Meath meets a terrible fate. Centuries later as witch panics spread across Europe, in Puritan Youghal a beggar woman named Florence Newton is accused of bewitching a servant Mary Longdon for refusing her charity. Florence is put on trial for the crime of witchcraft and became known forever as the 'Witch of Youghal.

Butterfly

(New Series) Separated parents Vicky and Stephen must overcome their differences when their son, Max, has increasingly upsetting feelings around gender. Stephen returns to the family home when Max's distress escalates but will Max find the courage to express his true identity?

Stars Anna Friel as Vicky and Emmet J Scanlon as Stephen.

Champions League Live: Liverpool v Internazionale 8pm, BT Sport, RTÉ2

An Taobh Tuathail, R na G, 10pm: Cian Ó Ciobháin fronts his long-running late-night music show, with tracks from new releases from Fears, Algernon Flowers, Whozyerman, Howlbux, c o m t e, Sfiinx, Deaf Joe, and more.