Album Reviews: Weather Station shine on, and Robert Glasper is back to join the dots 

After the howl, the silence. With last year’s sublime Ignorance, The Weather Station’s Tamara Lindeman conjured with a new sort of protest record. A lamentation for what will be lost as climate change proceeds from probability to inevitability, the LP packed lifetimes of hurt into its twinkling FM pop.

Twelve months on, and ahead of a concert in Dublin on March 18, Lindeman has put out a piano-propelled companion album so hushed that at moments it sounds as if it has collapsed under the weight of its slow-burn melancholia. “It's only the end of an endless time/I wake up in my own bed, the curtain open wide,” she sings on single Endless Time, a eulogy for the passing into history of the planet as a self-sustaining entity.

Comparisons are fatuous with a record this sublime. But if there are echoes it’s of Joni Mitchell at the end of the world, or Tori Amos gazing into the eco-void. But what makes How Is It… different from other projects addressing big socio-political themes is that Lindeman isn’t preaching. She is mourning the passing into history of great swathes of the natural world.

The message is that, if not too late to reverse course and save the earth, and ourselves, so much has already been squandered. From out of that swell of sadness Lindeman has concocted a collection that wears a funeral shroud and which instills in the listener a lingering chill.

Robert Glasper

Black Radio III

★★★★☆

Robert Glasper has devoted his career to exploring the musical sinews that connect r’n'b, jazz and soul. All three genres are woven into the third in his trilogy of albums pitched explicitly as celebrations of these great black art-forms.

Black Radio III is a record with a lot to say about the condition of racial relations in America. “You were born of a people who were torn from their people,” declares MC and poet Amir Sulaiman on opener In Tune. Other guests include Run the Jewels’s Killer Mike, who brings his gruff flow to the pugilistic onslaught of Black Superhero.

But the most powerful moment is also perhaps the least bombastic. A take on Tears for Fears' Everybody Wants To Rule the World, with r’n'b singer Lalah Hathaway and rapper Common, cranks back on the apocalyptic angst and instead summons an air of impending doom.