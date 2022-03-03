First Dates review: Can honorary Corkonian Jason give Hughie the experience he deserves?

Hughie & Jason

Hughie gets a second shot at love with Jason Five minutes into Thursday night’s show, viewers get what they’ve been waiting for. Hughie Maughan is back for round two — and this time he’s got new hair and a new bum. After his infamously bad blind date on the show in 2011, the reality star says this time all he is expecting is the basics — good manners. Fair enough.

The 27-year-old is paired up with honorary Corkonian man Jason. The 32-year-old Englishman moved to Ireland three years ago for an ex, but they’ve since split up. He’s never been on a blind date but says he’s expecting it to be an “experience.” Well, that’s guaranteed.

He recognises Hughie immediately and admits he’s seen his prior experience on the program. “It was really bad," he says, “I felt so sorry for you.” Good, Hughie quips. Talk moves to English cuisine, with Hughie admitting he gained some weight while living there but has since had liposuction. “Would you not just go to the gym?” Jason asks. MANNERS, Jason. Come on. At the end of the night, sadly it’s second time unlucky for Hughie as the two decide to depart as friends.

Eric & Saoirse

Eric and Saoirse bonded over chemistry

Eric, 23, from Cabra is looking for a plus one for an upcoming wedding, ideally, someone from Dublin’s southside. Enter 20-year-old Trinity student Saoirse from Terenure who likes to do sunset swims and has a DryRobe.

The two bond over their mutual love of chemistry and spend a significant amount of time discussing thesis and bromocresol… okay we didn’t really catch any of that. We also get a bit lost when the sad music starts playing when Eric reveals his older brother was gay and he got “stick” for it.

At the end of the night, Eric quips that the “chemistry was there” and it’s a yes from both to another outing.

Robbie & Trish

Robbie and Trish are looking for love, but won't settle

Trish from Longford is 50 and really wants someone in her life. In her first few moments on screen, she admits she sometimes cries alone just watching the television. “Why does everyone have someone.. and I am sitting here alone. What have I done wrong?” she says as the tears start to flow. At this point, we’re considering emailing First Dates to enquire as to whether a therapist might be added to the show next year. “But,” Trish says taking a deep breath, “I went to therapy… that helped.” Phew.

Despite being from Brazil, Patrica Kennedy (yes that’s her maiden name) has some very strong Irish connections. Her great uncle was the first attorney general and chief justice of the Irish Free State. She offers this piece of information up with a glowing smile. The Latina is matched up with Limerick nurse Robbie, who won a Bachelor of the year competition back in 2004. Well, that’s one for the Tinder bio. Another might be that he “died for a few minutes two years ago.” Robbie says he’s a romantic who aims for fireworks in love and doesn’t settle. That’s music to Trisha’s ears, as is Robbie’s lovely Limerick brogue. We are unsurprised when it's a thumbs up from both to another romantic rendezvous.

Patrick & Elvira

Patrick and Elvira hit if off

Patrick from Monaghan arrives in an exquisite blazer and admits he does engage in ‘peacocking.’ For the uninitiated, Cosmo tells us this is ‘an infamous pickup-artist move where a person wears or does something just to get noticed.’ The 28-year-old is paired up with 26-year-old Elvira from Dublin. The nurse says she “kicks ass” and has “no filter.” “That’s a good match,” maitre d' Mateo Saina mumbles to himself.

The date starts off with Elvira asking Patrick to choose her starter for her. “That’s a lot of pressure,” he remarks. “I LOVE to see a guy sweat,” she beams. There’s a pause where Patrick seems to have something on the tip of his tongue… he lets the moment pass with a raised eyebrow.

Later, Elvira is treated to some of Patrick’s poetry, and nearly chokes when she learns his nickname is not Paddy but Papa. While they said yes to date number 2 on the night, the credits let us know this didn't actually happen.

But — our favourite waiter Pete, who mentioned he had a surprise proposal in the works for his girlfriend during the pairs' date, did indeed follow through. And she said yes.