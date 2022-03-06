Sunday TV Tips: The Great Pottery final and Room to Improve is in Wicklow

The Great Pottery Throw Down: The Final

Channel 4, 7.45pm

Ellie Taylor and Siobhan McSweeney both host this week's grand final. Just three potters left. They must create a garden totem sculpture that tells their own life story, followed by a regal devil's work challenge.

The Ipcress File

UTV, 9pm

Six-part thriller, adapted from Len Deighton's celebrated novel by Oscar-nominee John Hodge and with a supporting cast that includes Tom Hollander and Lucy Boynton.

Joe Cole takes the lead role in The Ipcress File playing Harry Palmer, who was previously brought to the screen by Michael Caine in the 1965 movie version. Luckily, Joe, whose previous credits include Skins, Black Mirror and The Ipcress File's Sunday-night rival Peaky Blinders, was ready to make the role his own.

Harry is a working-class British corporal serving in 1960s Berlin. He discovers the newly partitioned city offers plenty of money-making opportunities, and, as Joe puts it, is soon 'dealing in contraband and whatever else during the Cold War between the West and East'.

Room to Improve

RTÉ1, 9.30pm

Hilary and Paul Fairbrother in Blessington, County Wicklow, moving back to Hilary’s family home. The house needs to be retrofitted and renovated.

Sport

GAA: All-Ireland Club Camogie Championship — intermediate final, Salthill Knocknacarra v St Rynaghs; Senior, Oulart the Ballagh v Sarsfields, 1.45pm, RTÉ2 Premier League: Watford v Arsenal, 2pm; Manchester City v Manchester United, Sky Sports First Division: Longford City v Cork City FC, 7.30pm, LOITV

Outlander

StarzPlay

An eagerly anticipated sixth series for the historical drama based on the novel series by Diana Gabaldon — and it's already been renewed for a seventh. This eight-part run is based on Gabaldon's novel A Breath of Snow and Ashes, and finds Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) continuing their fight to protect their loved ones, their home and themselves from those who would do them harm — not least Richard, the nefarious mayor of Brownsville.

Shining Vale

StarzPlay

Courteney Cox plays against type in this psychological horror-comedy series, playing Pat Phelps, a former wild-child who found fame and fortune writing saucy novels. Life imitates art when she has a sordid affair, so she and husband Terry (Greg Kinnear) cash in their life savings and move from the city to a small country town for a last-ditch fresh start. That they manage to buy their new house for just a fraction of the asking price should raise red flags, and indeed it transpires that their home was the site of various terrible events over the years.

Radio

The Greene Room, 2FM, 9pm: DJ Jenny Greene kicks off a week of new Irish alternative and independent music.