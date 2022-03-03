Late Late Show will be an Irish Red Cross fundraiser for Ukraine

An Irish Red Cross fundraising appeal for Ukraine will be at the centre of the Late Late Show on Friday, with Dublin band Aslan, singer Róisín Murphy and actor Alan Cumming among the guests.
With the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, this week’s instalment of the weekly chat-show will be dedicated to the Irish Red Cross' fundraising appeal, raising funds for humanitarian assistance for those directly impacted by the disaster.
Host Ryan Tubridy will also speak with Ukrainians living in Ireland about their concerns, as well as their worries for families and loved ones who are still in Ukraine.
Aslan will be performing in support of the fundraiser, while Róisín Murphy who has postponed two dates in Russia, will also be onstage, as well as discussing the situation around her cancellations.
Hollywood actor Alan Cumming (Circle of Friends, James Bond GoldenEye and X2) will also share his thoughts on the current situation.
- Donate to the Red Cross' Ukraine appeal online at the charity's website.
- The Late Late Show airs live on Friday March 4, 9.35pm, on RTÉ One