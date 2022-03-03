RTÉ received 15 complaints following Amy Huberman interview on Tommy Tiernan show

RTÉ received 15 complaints following Amy Huberman's appearance on The Tommy Tiernan Show last weekend.

The comedian was joined by actress and author Amy Huberman on Saturday night alongside campaigner Jessica Wade and singer Thomas McCarthy.

During the course of Huberman's interview, Tiernan attempted to quiz the actress, who is married to former rugby star Brian O’Driscoll, about her sex life.

"Without incriminating the people that we live with, I wonder could we talk about sex?" the comedian asked.

After alluding to how his own view on intimacy and physical connection has changed as he's aged, the 52-year-old asked if Huberman's sex life is different now to when it was when she was younger.

"If it’s an unfair question, we can leave it," he added.

Huberman responded delicately to the question, noting how important human touch is in any relationship, saying it’s possible to “diffuse everything with human touch and just hugging”.

A spokesperson for RTÉ has confirmed the national broadcaster received "ten emails and five calls from members of the public who were unhappy with the elements of the programme."

They did not specify whether these complaints related to the Amy Huberman segment.

However, several social media users were critical of the interview on Saturday night, lambasting it as "cringey" and "hard to watch".