Moe Dunford on Nightride: 'Drive the car, don’t crash, say the lines'

Moe Dunford is looking relaxed and lightly tanned as he Zooms from his holiday, the sunny setting making an uplifting change from the usual beige wall or bookshelf background so redolent of the pandemic. The actor, from Dungarvan, Co Waterford, is taking a well-earned break from a busy lockdown period which defied expectations.

“It’s a strange thing. People might think you are not working, because things were so difficult, for everybody. When the pubs reopened there briefly there last Christmas, a bouncer said to me, ‘Jaysus, have you ever thought about changing career, seeing as you’re not acting’. I played dumb and said, ‘yeah, maybe’, but I had never been so busy in a way. I am very grateful for it, it was project to project.”

One of those projects, a reboot of the legendary horror Texas Chainsaw Massacre, is currently on Netflix, while another, Nightride, is being released on the streaming platform this week. The two couldn’t be more different — Texas Chainsaw Massacre was a big-budget US production, filmed in Bulgaria, while Nightride is a collaborative labour of love shot in six days on the deserted streets of Belfast.

In the tense, real-time, one-shot thriller, Dunford plays Budge, who faces a deadly race against the clock when a drug deal goes wrong. It was a challenging role, with Dunford driving for much of the film, and no room to manoeuvre in terms of retakes.

Directed by Stephen Fingleton, who garnered much praise for his debut The Survivalist, and written by Ben Conway, it was an adrenaline-fuelled experience that Dunford relished.

“Stephen’s directions were, ‘Drive the car, don’t crash, say the lines, don’t forget them’. It was as easy as that, in theory,” he laughs.

The film has an accomplished supporting cast but Dunford, who came to prominence in the TV series Vikings, dominates the screen. He says that being involved in all aspects of the film-making process also helped when it came to focusing on his performance.

“You are in it from the start, talking about what kind of car you’re driving, how do you get your stuff to the set without someone picking you up, all of that makes it feel a lot less like your standard film-making experience. It felt like we were all organising a heist. It was like theatre really, you would say to the other actors, ‘have a good run and I’ll see you at the end of the night’. The takes would be different every night but they were there every single night giving it their all. When you’re in the car on your own, you have to stay focused.”

There were some hairy moments during the shoot. The production got permission to shoot in the New Lodge estate, where youths began to target the cast and crew. In the opening minutes, Dunford ducks as a bottle is thrown at him. There was also an encounter with the PSNI, which is kept in the film, with faces pixelated and voices dubbed.

“I wasn’t expecting the policeman to pull me over but I think that makes the film better, those unexpected things. I gave him a wink and said ‘we’re making a movie here’, and I like to think he played along with it. He was curious about why Stephen was holding a camera but you can’t tell in the film.”

Nightride stars Joana Ribeiro and Moe Dunford at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival screening of the film. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Dunford went straight to Nightride from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, in which he plays a modern-day cowboy called Richter. He says he thoroughly enjoyed playing a part in such an iconic and influential franchise.

“I had never done a US project. I relished just showing up and doing my thing with an amazing Bulgarian crew. The character was exciting for me — my brother introduced me to the original when I was 16 and I fell in love with it. I am fully aware that there has been nine movies, with actors that I admire, from Viggo Mortensen down to Matthew McConnaughey, showing up in random movies."

Filming in southeastern Europe also helped Dunford prepare for Nightride. "On my days off, I would hire a car and drive around Bulgaria, on the other side of the road — they drive hard and fast, barely stopping for a red light.”

Dunford’s bravura performance in Nightride has already been recognised with an IFTA nomination for best actor.

“I was absolutely thrilled with that, especially with the timing of it, exactly a year from when we started. Looking back, there was so much uncertainty. I would be driving down to Clonea [beach in Waterford], speaking the 100 pages of Ben’s script to myself, getting a few odd looks from people doing their Covid walks, wondering ‘why is that fella talking to himself again?’.”