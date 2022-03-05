Radio Highlights: The Godfather at 50, new music shows on RTÉ

Live commentary on the Division 1A Hurling match between Cork and Galway in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the National Hurling League.
Donizetti's: This Metropolitan Opera, New York performance from 1973 stars soprano Joan Sutherland in the title role, and Luciano Pavarotti in his Met broadcast debut as Tonio, the role that won the tenor the title ‘King of the high Cs.’
Journalist Teirra Kamolvattanavith sets out on a tour of the "spirit houses" of Bangkok, Thailand; meeting the believers, spiritual consultants, sellers and manufacturers, to uncover a web of spirituality that underpins their belief and business.
DJ Jenny Greene kicks off a week of new Irish alternative and independent music in the evening slot with a regular Sunday chillout episode, focusing on ambient and electronic tunes.
Concertina player Pádraig Rynne’s new albumis presenter Áine Hensey's Album of the Week.
Film director and broadcaster Steven Benedict speaks about the impact and legacy of archetypal gangster filmon its 50th anniversary.
Cian O'Ciobháin fronts his long-running late-night music show, with tracks from new releases from Fears, Algernon Flowers, Whozyerman, Howlbux, c o m t e, Sfiinx, Deaf Joe, and more.
New rock/indie music from Black and Gaelach artists, plus historic notes and chats with musicians and music heads, hosted by Ola Majekodunmi.
Chats with Niall Quinn of Limerick band The Hitchers on the 25th anniversary of debut album.
Liam Ó Maonlaí is joined in studio for live music by multi-instrumentalists Méabh Ní Bheaglaoich and Niamh Varian-Barry — a live video stream is also available on R na G socials.
Writer Colin Barrett discusses his new book, a second collection of short stories from a nascent presence in the genre.
Episode 2 of the crunchy talent-show mystery sees Rian, protagonist and teen podcaster, turn sleuth. Who could the phantom caller be?
The National Symphony Orchestra and chief conductor Jaime Martin bring us Richard Strauss’; a world premiere by Irish composer Emma O’Halloran; and pianist Hugh Tinney performs by Mozart.
The final for the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal competition. Fifteen top class musicians — accordion, concertina, melodeon, and mouth organ players — will compete in event taking place in the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork, presented by Peadar Ó Riada.