Radio Highlights: The Godfather at 50, new music shows on RTÉ

Classical performances on LyricFM; Black Irish and Gaelach music on RTÉ 2XM; the Seán O'Riada Gold Medal on R na G; Dan Hegarty chats with The Hitchers' Niall Quinn
Radio Highlights: The Godfather at 50, new music shows on RTÉ

Marlon Brando (right) as Don Vito Corleone in The Godfather: cinematic masterpiece is reviewed on its 50th anniversary; Monday, 7am; RTÉ 1

Sat, 05 Mar, 2022 - 06:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

SATURDAY 

An tSraith Náisiúnta

R na G, 7pm

Live commentary on the Division 1A Hurling match between Cork and Galway in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the National Hurling League.

Opera Night 

Lyric FM, 7pm

Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment: This Metropolitan Opera, New York performance from 1973 stars soprano Joan Sutherland in the title role, and Luciano Pavarotti in his Met broadcast debut as Tonio, the role that won the tenor the title ‘King of the high Cs.’ 

SUNDAY 

Heart and Soul

BBC World Service, 10.30am

Journalist Teirra Kamolvattanavith sets out on a tour of the "spirit houses" of Bangkok, Thailand; meeting the believers, spiritual consultants, sellers and manufacturers, to uncover a web of spirituality that underpins their belief and business.

The Greene Room

2FM, 9pm

DJ Jenny Greene kicks off a week of new Irish alternative and independent music in the evening slot with a regular Sunday chillout episode, focusing on ambient and electronic tunes.

MONDAY 

Binneas Béil

R na G, 3pm

Concertina player Pádraig Rynne’s new album Begin With The End in Mind is presenter Áine Hensey's Album of the Week.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Film director and broadcaster Steven Benedict speaks about the impact and legacy of archetypal gangster film The Godfather on its 50th anniversary.

TUESDAY 

An Taobh Tuathail

R na G, 10pm

Cian O'Ciobháin fronts his long-running late-night music show, with tracks from new releases from Fears, Algernon Flowers, Whozyerman, Howlbux, c o m t e, Sfiinx, Deaf Joe, and more.

WEDNESDAY 

Limerick band 'The Hitchers' entertaining 1,000 schoolchildren at the Drugs Awareness Show in Bunratty, 1997; debut album remembered on The Alternative; Wednesday, 11pm; 2FM  Pic: Kieran Clancy
Limerick band 'The Hitchers' entertaining 1,000 schoolchildren at the Drugs Awareness Show in Bunratty, 1997; debut album remembered on The Alternative; Wednesday, 11pm; 2FM  Pic: Kieran Clancy

Unheard

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

New rock/indie music from Black and Gaelach artists, plus historic notes and chats with musicians and music heads, hosted by Ola Majekodunmi.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Chats with Niall Quinn of Limerick band The Hitchers on the 25th anniversary of debut album It’s All Fun And Games Til Someone Loses An Eye.

THURSDAY 

Cuan an Cheoil

R na G, 7pm

Liam Ó Maonlaí is joined in studio for live music by multi-instrumentalists Méabh Ní Bheaglaoich and Niamh Varian-Barry — a live video stream is also available on R na G socials.

FRIDAY 

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer Colin Barrett discusses his new book Homesickness, a second collection of short stories from a nascent presence in the genre.

Cereal

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Episode 2 of the crunchy talent-show mystery sees Rian, protagonist and teen podcaster, turn sleuth. Who could the phantom caller be?

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

The National Symphony Orchestra and chief conductor Jaime Martin bring us Richard Strauss’ Ein Heldenleben; a world premiere by Irish composer Emma O’Halloran; and pianist Hugh Tinney performs Piano Concerto No 24 by Mozart.

Cuireadh chun Ceoil

R na G, 7pm

The final for the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal competition. Fifteen top class musicians — accordion, concertina, melodeon, and mouth organ players — will compete in event taking place in the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork, presented by Peadar Ó Riada.

Read More

30 things for March: TV & streaming picks, new books, upcoming gigs

More in this section

Glastonbury Festival drugs Glastonbury Festival confirms Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar as 2022 headliners
Album Reviews: Weather Station shine on, and Robert Glasper is back to join the dots  Album Reviews: Weather Station shine on, and Robert Glasper is back to join the dots 
First Dates review: Can honorary Corkonian Jason give Hughie the experience he deserves? First Dates review: Can honorary Corkonian Jason give Hughie the experience he deserves?
#Unwind
<p>Lyra, James Morrison and Ryan McMullen will play the Wicklow festival in June</p>

Kaleidoscope announce James Morrison, Lyra & more for family-focused festival 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices