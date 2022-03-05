Radio Highlights: The Godfather at 50, new music shows on RTÉ

SATURDAY

An tSraith Náisiúnta

R na G, 7pm

Live commentary on the Division 1A Hurling match between Cork and Galway in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the National Hurling League.

Opera Night

Lyric FM, 7pm

Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment: This Metropolitan Opera, New York performance from 1973 stars soprano Joan Sutherland in the title role, and Luciano Pavarotti in his Met broadcast debut as Tonio, the role that won the tenor the title ‘King of the high Cs.’

SUNDAY

Heart and Soul

BBC World Service, 10.30am

Journalist Teirra Kamolvattanavith sets out on a tour of the "spirit houses" of Bangkok, Thailand; meeting the believers, spiritual consultants, sellers and manufacturers, to uncover a web of spirituality that underpins their belief and business.

The Greene Room

2FM, 9pm

DJ Jenny Greene kicks off a week of new Irish alternative and independent music in the evening slot with a regular Sunday chillout episode, focusing on ambient and electronic tunes.

MONDAY

Binneas Béil

R na G, 3pm

Concertina player Pádraig Rynne’s new album Begin With The End in Mind is presenter Áine Hensey's Album of the Week.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Film director and broadcaster Steven Benedict speaks about the impact and legacy of archetypal gangster film The Godfather on its 50th anniversary.

TUESDAY

An Taobh Tuathail

R na G, 10pm

Cian O'Ciobháin fronts his long-running late-night music show, with tracks from new releases from Fears, Algernon Flowers, Whozyerman, Howlbux, c o m t e, Sfiinx, Deaf Joe, and more.

WEDNESDAY

Limerick band 'The Hitchers' entertaining 1,000 schoolchildren at the Drugs Awareness Show in Bunratty, 1997; debut album remembered on The Alternative; Wednesday, 11pm; 2FM Pic: Kieran Clancy

Unheard

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

New rock/indie music from Black and Gaelach artists, plus historic notes and chats with musicians and music heads, hosted by Ola Majekodunmi.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Chats with Niall Quinn of Limerick band The Hitchers on the 25th anniversary of debut album It’s All Fun And Games Til Someone Loses An Eye.

THURSDAY

Cuan an Cheoil

R na G, 7pm

Liam Ó Maonlaí is joined in studio for live music by multi-instrumentalists Méabh Ní Bheaglaoich and Niamh Varian-Barry — a live video stream is also available on R na G socials.

FRIDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer Colin Barrett discusses his new book Homesickness, a second collection of short stories from a nascent presence in the genre.

Cereal

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Episode 2 of the crunchy talent-show mystery sees Rian, protagonist and teen podcaster, turn sleuth. Who could the phantom caller be?

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

The National Symphony Orchestra and chief conductor Jaime Martin bring us Richard Strauss’ Ein Heldenleben; a world premiere by Irish composer Emma O’Halloran; and pianist Hugh Tinney performs Piano Concerto No 24 by Mozart.

Cuireadh chun Ceoil

R na G, 7pm

The final for the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal competition. Fifteen top class musicians — accordion, concertina, melodeon, and mouth organ players — will compete in event taking place in the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork, presented by Peadar Ó Riada.