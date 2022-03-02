Joanne McNally live review: Relatable laughs as Everyman audience jumps aboard Prosecco Express 

The Prosecco Express chugged into the station at the Everyman Theatre in Cork as part of its whirlwind tour of Ireland and driver Joanne McNally was in flying form on Tuesday night. Walking on stage with a glass of red in her hand and her hair in a messy bun, it felt like an evening of gossip and giggles with your best gal pal.

Reflecting on life as a single woman in her “mid-to-early-late-30s” she touched on subjects like marriage, motherhood and why she missed the boat on both because she accidentally spent so long queueing in Zara.

“When I left the store everyone had gotten married and I forgot to,” she told a very receptive audience, the vast majority of which were female.

She explained the show’s title and its foundation is a relatable experience for many millennial women. Joanne says she is childless, but not as a feminist statement. Instead, she spent years knocking back glasses of prosecco at all the important milestones she forgot to have: engagements, weddings, christenings, etc. “I forgot to mile my stones,” she joked.

Alisha Heffernan, Warterford, Ali Ryan and Bronagh O'Connor, both Tipperary, and Ciara Hartery, Waterford. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Roars of laughter resounded as she described why she should have had a baby when she was a teenager - it would be fully grown by now and she wouldn’t have wasted her teenage years “building character” as her mam described it. The R-rated description of what she actually did during those formative years is best heard directly from the woman herself.

The modern dating scene too was perfectly described, with Joanne comparing the worries men and women have when it comes to meeting someone from a dating app, from fears of misleading filters to having the perfect ‘ghost outfit’ in case you die in the pursuit of love.

Her taste in men also came under the microscope and she is her own worst critic, describing some of the disastrous relationships she has found herself in. She admits where others see red flags in men, she sees bright red bunting. The effect of social media on her love life resonated with many audience members as well.

Avril O'Callaghan and Gillian Burke, both living in St. Lukes, at the Everyman. Picture: Jim Coughlan

The biggest laughs came when she recounted lockdown life in her mam’s attic. Not the spare room, mind: those are for guests. McNally returned home from London to weather the pandemic and spent much of that time drinking (it’s considered self-care if you drink in the bath, she assured us) and assessing the neighbours from with window to see if they developed a suspicious tan that hinted at illegal foreign travel.

Her rapport with the audience was electric, with a playful back-and-forth from start to finish. So easy was the chat that more than once she remarked that she was running over time because there were “great vibes” from the crowd.

With such a strong performance, it’s no surprise tickets for McNally’s tour are being snapped up, including 40 nights at Vicar Street in Dublin, six sold-out nights at the Everyman and an upcoming appearance at Cork’s Live at the Marquee this summer.

