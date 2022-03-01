Daniel O'Donnell is back: singer announces concerts at the INEC Killarney in August 

Fans of Daniel O'Donnell have been hanging onto their tickets for these gigs for two years now. And now that the concert dates have been rescheduled, the organisers are releasing extra seats too.

Daniel O'Donnell will perform his first live concerts in Ireland since 2020 after they were cancelled due to Covid. The 2022 concerts will take place from August 25-28 at the INEC Killarney.

Most tickets were snapped up when they originally went on sale, with the majority of Daniel fans holding onto their tickets when the shows were rescheduled but management have announced today that they are releasing a small number of additional seats in order to cater for the high demand.

Daniel O'Donnell

Daniel said: “I have so missed our live shows, there is nothing like performing to a live audience. I, and all the band and crew, are so looking forward to getting back on road again in Ireland this year. It is such good news that life is returning to normal so we can all get back together again safely. These shows will be incredibly special, I cannot wait to see you all.”

Singer Daniel O'Donnell modelling beachwear at the Not the Rose of Tralee fashion show in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal last night in aid of the North West Wellness Centre. Picture: Declan Doherty

2021 was a special year for Daniel as he celebrated his 60th birthday, marking it with a brand-new album, Daniel O’Donnell 60, featuring 13 tracks of new recordings. Fans will remember his brand-new, feel-good single ‘Down at the Lah De Dah’, also released last year — with a video that went viral and put a massive smile on everyone’s face.

Daniel’s recording career has now spanned 40 years and in 2021, Daniel broke his own world record by becoming the first recording artist to chart at least one new album each year in the UK Artist Albums Chart for 34 consecutive years.

Tickets on sale now here.