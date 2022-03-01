Samantha Ege: 'I had never learnt about black women in classical music'

Dr Samantha Ege is an award-winning musicologist and concert pianist who has been studying music since she was three. But it wasn’t until she was an undergraduate on an exchange programme in Canada that she heard a classical piece composed by a black woman. It was a moment that would shape the career of the British musician.

“I had a professor who taught early 20th century music and she mentioned the names Florence Price and Margaret Bonds. I didn’t really think anything of them until I heard their music and I learnt they were women of African descent. I had never learnt about black women in classical music before. It really stopped me in my tracks.”

Florence Price was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, and in June 1933, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra premiered her Symphony No 1 in E minor, making her the first black woman composer to gain national recognition in the US. At the same concert, Margaret Bonds became the first black solo instrumentalist to perform with that orchestra.

Discovering the work of Price and Bonds gave Ege a feeling of belonging she had never experienced as ‘the only girl of African descent in the music classroom’.

“It was something that until I knew about Florence Price I accepted as a reality. It definitely sent subliminal messages about who belongs in classical music and who is an outsider, who is an anomaly. I felt that I was on the outside, even though I have always been so strong at music and I always excelled in those classes. But to excel and not even see yourself reflected in the concert hall says, ‘well there’s only so far you can go’.

"It wasn’t an overt racist, sexist environment. It was all very subtle but I think Florence Price and Margaret Bonds really exploded the idea I had of ‘maybe I don’t belong’."

Having a career in classical music suddenly became feasible to Ege. "I didn’t feel like I had to play in the shadow of the canon, I felt like there was a new light that I could step into and own within the classical music realm. The pieces specifically as well, they were very familiar to me in that they referenced a lot of my classical training as a pianist in terms of romantic gestures and approaches to form but there was also something very new in how they took in African-American folk influences and treated them so respectfully. It was a real sense of pride in a history that has been so disparaged and dehumanised.”

Ege has become a leading interpreter and scholar of Price’s work and will this week be performing the Irish premieres of works by Price, Bonds, and the female Czech composer Vítězslava Kaprálová at the Finding a Voice festival in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

The concert series was founded in 2017 by sisters Róisín and Clíona Maher and over the past five years has featured music by more than 100 women composers, from the 12th century Hildegard of Bingen to newly commissioned works.

According to Ege, such organisations and initiatives have been a way of bypassing traditional institutions and venues who historically have not been to the forefront in promoting music by composers from outside the canon.

“I have really found my home in organisations like Finding a Voice, in organisations where I don’t have to convince them that this music matters," says Ege. "We are on the same page. If I ever have to convince someone that my work matters, I don’t see us working together. If I can demonstrate that it is possible to do this work without having to go through the traditional institutions, which have a habit of gatekeeping, I hope that can inspire others. We can’t always rely on the traditional systems as a way of telling those stories.”

The importance of telling those stories was brought home to Ege after her debut at the Barbican venue in London last year, where she played the pieces she will be performing at Finding A Voice — Fantasie Nègre No. 1 by Price, Spiritual Suite by Bonds and the Sonata Appassionata by Kaprálová.

“I got a standing ovation which is incredible for the UK. And afterwards, there was a young girl, maybe six or seven years old, who came up to me with a bouquet of flowers. She was a young girl of African descent, and it was just a reminder of why this matters. This young girl has had an experience that I never had, seeing a black female classical pianist on a mainstream concert stage, playing not very mainstream music. It was one of the proudest moments of my life because of what it meant beyond me.”