Van Morrison to return to Cork Opera House and King John's Castle, Limerick

'Van the Man' plays the hits from a six-decade career in two Munster venues this summer
Van Morrison returns to live gigs in Ireland

Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 11:36
Mike McGrath Bryan

Belfast blues-rock pioneer Van Morrison has this morning been announced for a pair of high-profile Munster gigs as part of his post-Covid touring plans, performing at Cork's Opera House on Monday June 27, and at King John's Castle in Limerick on Wednesday June 29.

Drawing from a back catalogue that spans from the primordial stages of modern rock 'n' roll as part of blues power-trio Them, past radio hits like 'Brown-Eyed Girl' and 'Days Like This' and into an extended body of late-career albums and collaborations, the gigs mark his return to gigging in Ireland after the Covid-19 crisis.

The Cork Opera House gig is being billed as an 'intimate' performance, while his King John's Castle concert will take place outdoors. 

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday via the Cork Opera House box office, dolans.ie for the Limerick gig, and ticketmaster.ie for both.

Recently, the musician received his first Oscar nomination for ‘Down to Joy’, the song he performed for the film Belfast.

The touring announcements come as venue doors reopen in earnest after two years of public safety measures being in effect, including lockdowns, venue closures and restricted seating - which Morrison openly spoke out against on several occasions, even releasing a number of singles over the course of lockdown that articulated his stance.

