Van Morrison to return to Cork Opera House and King John's Castle, Limerick

Belfast blues-rock pioneer Van Morrison has this morning been announced for a pair of high-profile Munster gigs as part of his post-Covid touring plans, performing at Cork's Opera House on Monday June 27, and at King John's Castle in Limerick on Wednesday June 29.

Drawing from a back catalogue that spans from the primordial stages of modern rock 'n' roll as part of blues power-trio Them, past radio hits like 'Brown-Eyed Girl' and 'Days Like This' and into an extended body of late-career albums and collaborations, the gigs mark his return to gigging in Ireland after the Covid-19 crisis.