Friday TV Tips: Meet the mum who fostered more than 100 children

Peataí

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Twins Éabha and Caoimhe with their Shih-tzu Aibí

Paula has some pointers about a puppy playmate for twins Éabha and Caoimhe’s Shih-tzu Aibí.

Vet Ellen Hegarty has her hands full with a ball python with a curious skin condition and an owl that was injured in an attack by a fox.

Your Garden Made Perfect

BBC2, 8pm

Angela Scanlon meets Agata and David, who initially thought their huge garden would be an ideal space for their severely autistic son to enjoy being outside. However, they soon found that the size and the awkward L-shape was a problem and it has become a source of stress for the couple, particularly now they have a new baby daughter.

Death in Paradise — season finale

BBC One, 9pm

Actress Orla Brady as Maggie Harper in Death in Paradise. BBC

A prestigious chess match ends in... murder, while the Commissioner is confronted with his past by the very last person he was expecting to see. Starring Irish actress Orla Brady as journalist Maggie Harper. Orla played Siobhan Dillon in the drama, Mistresses — and has been in everything from The Bill and The Vicar of Dibley to Nip/Tuck, Doctor Who and Star Trek: Picard.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

She fostered more than 100 children over the past 20 years so it's safe to say she might have some wisdom for parents — Theresa Haughey is on the show to share her experience.

Also on the show is comedian Patrick Kielty. He is in a movie called Ballywalter and has a new stand-up tour called Borderline.

Meath-woman, CMAT (Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson) will perform a track from her forthcoming album.

And Ryan will be chatting to the team behind An Cailín Ciúin, the Irish language film making a huge splash at home and abroad with wins at the Berlin Film Festival and 10 IFTA nominations. Stars Catherine Clinch, Carrie Crowley and Andrew Bennett will be joined in-studio by the husband-and-wife team who brought An Cailín Ciúin to the big screen as well as producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoí and director Colm Bairéad.

Dublin songwriter/musician D. Cullen is also back on the show to perform his current hit 'Radio'.

Big Jake

TG4, 10pm

Western starring John Wayne, Richard Boone and Maureen O'Hara. When John Fain's gang kidnaps Jacob McCandles' grandson and holds him for ransom, Big Jake sets out to rescue the boy.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 11.05pm

Benedict Cumberbatch on the Graham Norton Show. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Guests include RuPaul, Benedict Cumberbatch, Diane Morgan and Daisy Edgar-Jones. And Regard x Years & Years perform their new single.

Sport

Rugby: URC round 10, Leinster v Emirates Lions. 7.20pm, TG4; Six Nations U20s: Ireland v Italy at Musgrave Park, Virgin Media Two, 7.30pm; Bellator 275 Dublin Main Card, 10.30pm, Virgin Media Two

Vikings: Valhalla

Netflix

Sequel. Set more than a century after its predecessor, it follows the fortunes of some of the most famous Norsemen who ever lived, including Leif Erikson, Freydis Eiriksdottir and Harald Hardrada, and charts the end of the Viking era. The story begins as the trio head to England. Filmed in Co Wicklow, the drama stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson and Leo Suter.

Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming

Netflix

A Madea Homecoming: David Mann as Mr Brown, Tamela Mann as Cora, Brendan O’Carroll as Agnes Brown, Jennifer Gibney as Cathy, Tyler Perry as Madea, and Cassi Davis-Patton as Bam. Picture: Steve Dietl / Tyler Perry Studios

Mabel 'Madea' Earlene Simmons is one of Tyler Perry's most enduring characters. The actor, film-maker and writer was inspired to create her by his mother and aunt. Here, Madea plans a dinner to celebrate her great-grandson's graduation, but the unearthing of family secrets looks set to ruin everything. Perry himself plays the central character, while Brendan O'Carroll and Jennifer Gibney pop up as Agnes and Cathy Brown.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Pankaj Mishra discusses his new novel Run and Hide, a tale of social status, power, wealth, and their trappings.

Lyric Live, Lyric FM, 7pm: The National Symphony Orchestra marks the 90th birthday of legendary composer John Williams with renditions of his cinematic work, including themes from Star Wars and Indiana Jones.