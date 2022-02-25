Friday TV Tips: Meet the mum who fostered more than 100 children

RTÉ One, 7.30pm
Paula has some pointers about a puppy playmate for twins Éabha and Caoimhe’s Shih-tzu Aibí.
Vet Ellen Hegarty has her hands full with a ball python with a curious skin condition and an owl that was injured in an attack by a fox.
Angela Scanlon meets Agata and David, who initially thought their huge garden would be an ideal space for their severely autistic son to enjoy being outside. However, they soon found that the size and the awkward L-shape was a problem and it has become a source of stress for the couple, particularly now they have a new baby daughter.
BBC One, 9pm
A prestigious chess match ends in... murder, while the Commissioner is confronted with his past by the very last person he was expecting to see. Starring Irish actress Orla Brady as journalist Maggie Harper. Orla played Siobhan Dillon in the drama,— and has been in everything from and to , and .
She fostered more than 100 children over the past 20 years so it's safe to say she might have some wisdom for parents — Theresa Haughey is on the show to share her experience.
Also on the show is comedian Patrick Kielty. He is in a movie calledand has a new stand-up tour called Borderline.
Meath-woman, CMAT (Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson) will perform a track from her forthcoming album.
And Ryan will be chatting to the team behind An Cailín Ciúin, the Irish language film making a huge splash at home and abroad with wins at the Berlin Film Festival and 10 IFTA nominations. Stars Catherine Clinch, Carrie Crowley and Andrew Bennett will be joined in-studio by the husband-and-wife team who brought An Cailín Ciúin to the big screen as well as producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoí and director Colm Bairéad.
Dublin songwriter/musician D. Cullen is also back on the show to perform his current hit 'Radio'.
Western starring John Wayne, Richard Boone and Maureen O'Hara. When John Fain's gang kidnaps Jacob McCandles' grandson and holds him for ransom, Big Jake sets out to rescue the boy.
BBC One, 11.05pm
Guests include RuPaul, Benedict Cumberbatch, Diane Morgan and Daisy Edgar-Jones. And Regard x Years & Years perform their new single.
Rugby: URC round 10,v . 7.20pm, TG4; Six Nations U20s: v at Musgrave Park, Virgin Media Two, 7.30pm; 275 Dublin Main Card, 10.30pm, Virgin Media Two
Sequel. Set more than a century after its predecessor, it follows the fortunes of some of the most famous Norsemen who ever lived, including Leif Erikson, Freydis Eiriksdottir and Harald Hardrada, and charts the end of the Viking era. The story begins as the trio head to England. Filmed in Co Wicklow, the drama stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson and Leo Suter.
Netflix
Mabel 'Madea' Earlene Simmons is one of Tyler Perry's most enduring characters. The actor, film-maker and writer was inspired to create her by his mother and aunt. Here, Madea plans a dinner to celebrate her great-grandson's graduation, but the unearthing of family secrets looks set to ruin everything. Perry himself plays the central character, while Brendan O'Carroll and Jennifer Gibney pop up as Agnes and Cathy Brown.
Pankaj Mishra discusses his new novel , a tale of social status, power, wealth, and their trappings.
The National Symphony Orchestra marks the 90th birthday of legendary composer John Williams with renditions of his cinematic work, including themes from and .