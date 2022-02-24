Jenny Greene added to Indiependence as it announces local GAA coaching partnership

Cork's Indie22 (Indiependence) Festival today announced the day-by-day breakdown of its installment on the July bank holiday weekend, as well as new additions to its lineup.

The festival's launch event happened at Dublin's Hard Rock Hotel, where the Mitchelstown weekender also announced a 2000-capacity outdoor dance arena and a €10,000 sponsorship of local football and hurling coaching in the locality.

Jenny Greene, newly of 2FM's night-shift of Irish-centric radio shows, was announced as the main headliner for the new arena, alongside Kellyanne Byrne, Tracy Clifford, Cork legend Stevie G, and Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin’ Beats.

Irish artists Declan McKenna and 49th & Main join a line up that also includes crowdpleasers Rudimental Live, Bastille, Fatboy Slim and The Academic; homegrown heroes like The Scratch, Lyra, Le Boom, and Erica Cody; and new international additions Becky Hill and Iceland’s Dadi Freyr.

The daily breakdown can be found on the new festival poster below.

The day-by-day breakdown of Indiependence 2022.

The festival also announced a partnership with Mitchelstown and Ballygiblin GAA to help fund its local primary-school coaching programme over a four-year period, including direction from senior hurler and local hero Mark Keane.

“When we heard the GAA in Mitchelstown was looking for coaches we decided we wanted to help contribute alongside other local businesses to the local training fund," says Indie director Kieran Walsh.

"As it happens, around this time, Mitchelstown native Mark Keane moved home from Australia and it all fell into place. Mark played for Collingwood for three years and is currently on the Cork Senior Hurling panel. Mark now coaches in the local schools a few hours a day, five days a week.”