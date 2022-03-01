Tuesday TV Tips: Which one gets your vote — the home in Tipperary, Dublin or Down?

Plus, a new season of spy thriller Killing Eve starts this evening
Home of the Year contenders — in Tipperary, Dublin and County Down

Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Home of the Year

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Denis and Máire Hennessey-O’Connor live in a renovated farm cottage with their children in Tipperary; Gail Hawthorne and her husband Graham Watson live in a 1920s end of terrace home in Dublin with their children; and Aoife and Gareth Tolerton live in a modernist new build in Co. Down along with their children.

Killing Eve

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

The return of the spy thriller, starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh. Villanelle has embraced a new way of life, while Eve is on a revenge mission.

Sport

Soccer: FA Cup: Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur, 7.30pm, BBC One

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Cork post-punk icon Cathal Coughlan and producer Jacknife Lee discuss their debut album as two-piece Telifís; The Dropout series on Disney+ is reviewed.

