First Dates review: Sparks fly as three out of four couples hit the jackpot 

Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 22:25
Nicole Glennon

Grace & Philip 

Glamorous Grace, 49 arrives looking like she’s just stepped out of Cinderella’s carriage. But despite appearances, the Limerick lady assures viewers she is not high maintenance — and she’s a farmer. “Never judge a book by its cover,” she says sweetly. The fashionista is paired up with former marine and chef, 46-year-old Philip from Galway.

The night gets off to a good start with the pair exchanging gifts and niceties. Later, they discover they are both adopted and bond over their experiences of trying to find their biological parents. A very emotional conversation follows, with Philip opening up about the State refusing to provide him with his birth certificate, and finding out his birth parents want nothing to do with him.

When the date reaches its conclusion, both are full of compliments for each other.

“Oh my god,” Philip tells the camera, “she’s so beautiful.” Grace, for her part, calls Philip “a pure gentleman.” When the question of another date is asked, there is no faffing about. Both answer immediately — yes. We might have something in our eye.

Kevin & Rosie 

Fitness instructor Rosie from Laois says she is an “obvious flirt” and starts the night off by telling Mateo she is here for him tonight! The 28-year-old is a ball of energy and busy chatting the ear off the bartender when 36-year-old Kevin sits down. There are shots before names are exchanged.

The Offaly man says he’s a “simple man” and is looking for a woman who will embarrass him “but in a good way.” The chat flows easily throughout dinner, and further shots go down smoothly. Talk turns to the gym swiftly, with Kevin admitting he’s dire at leg days. “I’ve no arse,” he says ruefully. “Sure what am I supposed to grab on to?” Rosie fires back.

At the end of the night, Kevin says he’s never met a girl like her. “Mad,” he says, “but good.” Mad indeed, Rosie’s boss gets a call to say she won’t be in tomorrow, as she's planning an all-nighter... 

Jamie & Ellie

Jamie from Kildare is hoping to strike gold with his date. The 20 year-old, who is “easy on the eyes” (his words, not mine), is the product of two people who met on a blind date — so it would be “deadly” if he found the One in the same way. Hoping for similar is dance student Ellie from Tipperary. The 20-year-old promises the barman she won’t bring up wanting a ring till at least a half-hour into the date though.

Ellie comes right out with it, asking Jamie if he’s ever been in a relationship. It turns out he has.. and pretty recently too. “Four months ago.. we were going out for two years,” he admits. Meanwhile, Ellie admits her recent dalliance into the romantic world ended with her partner admitting he was still in love with his ex but he wanted to see how it goes. “Boys are trash,” Emily says resolutely, “no offence.” 

The pair hit it off complaining about the addictiveness of TikTok, while Ellie opens up about the racism she’s faced in her life and how she has struggled to feel desirable in her own skin. When the date reaches its conclusion, Ellie says she fancies Jamie but isn’t sure he feels the same. It turns out he doesn’t, and our heart breaks just a little bit. “You always hope,” Ellie says, “but not everyone is going to like you.” Chin up girl.

Ian & Ina 

Dapper stand-up comedian Ian reckons size does matter. “Girls love a tall man,” the 6ft 4’ Galway man grins. The 28-year-old is matched with 25-year-old Ina from Portmarnock who says she could talk to “a packet of ham.” The date gets off to a wobbly start when Ina, who’s heading into a Masters, asks Ian what he does. “Currently? Nothing,” he says. Asked about whether he has a “medium term plan,” Ian admits he’s hoping to make a living on the comedy circuit. Ina seems very interested in her food all of a sudden.

At the end of the night, Ian admits his first thought when he saw her was how gorgeous she was (cue the awwws), while Ina was very impressed with how interested Ian appeared to be in her. “He let me talk away” she smiles cheerily. It’s a yes to date number two.

  • First Dates Ireland airs Thursdays 9:30pm on RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player.

