Album Review: A hAon, by Teilifís - Cathal Coughlan and Jacknife Lee

★★★★☆

The question of whether the past truly is a foreign country – or in fact lives on as a parallel dimension inside our collective subconscious – is explored in the grippingly unsettling debut by Fatima Mansions/Microdisney iconoclast Cathal Coughlan and producer-to-the-stars Jacknife Lee.

Teilifís is a sort of electronic fever dream equally inspired by early Kraftwerk and surrealist documentarian Adam Curtis. And, as the best conceptual albums do, A hAon envelopes the listener in its own, self-imagined reality.

Coughlan and Lee’s first collaboration – a Teilifís second record is already completed – functions, in particular, as an act of bearing witness to the sheer weirdness of mid-20th century Ireland. The LP sleeve is a Brigit’s Cross inspired by RTÉ's old typography; one song is name-checks the Angelus.

As producer Lee draws from everywhere. The ghost of Kraftwerk’s Radioactivity is evoked in the ominous bleeps that usher in Mister Imperator; the sinister throb underpinning Falun Gong Dancer provides a moody no-wave counterpoint to the piano ballad Coughlan layers on top.

The driving force is often Coughlan, enjoying a creative renaissance on the back of last year’s Songs of Co-Aklan. His baritone is distended into a slow-boil snarl on the cold funk of We Need while on Picadors that bristling croon hovers in isolation as he conjures with the iconography of a mundane day in Dublin (Capel Street, the Pro Cathedral etc).

Teilifís, A hAon.

The old menacing Coughlan of Fatima Mansions hasn’t entirely gone up smoke. “We started running… we started running,” he intones on Stampede, a dolorous jam that recreates the crushing mundanity of life in Seventies and Eighties Ireland.

It’s a plunge into Black Mirror uncanniness rendered all the more baleful as you realise Coughlan and Lee aren’t conjuring with some future dystopia – but summoning the reactionary spirit of a theocracy just about confined to the past. And it is one of many unnerving flourishes on a record that invites you to stand bumper to bumper at Ireland's most haunted disco.