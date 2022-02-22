And the IFTA nominees are...

The Irish Film and Television Academy has announced its nominees for the 2022 IFTA Awards.

The nominations reflect a banner year across film, drama, documentary and the craft of film-making, as the sector continues to forge ahead after the Covid crisis.

As expected, Kenneth Branagh's Belfast occupies prominent place across film and acting nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Script, as well as acting nominations for stars Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and Caitríona Balfe, as well as prominent musical voice Van Morrison.

Berlin Film Festival winner and the first Irish-language film to open Dublin International Film Festival, An Cailín Chúin; offbeat comedy Deadly Cuts; LGBT* coming-of-age story Who We Love; horror film You Are Not My Mother; and sci-fi feature Swan Song are also in the film running.

Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley is a likely favourite for Best Supporting Actress for her turn in psych-horror The Lost Daughter, but she's in competition with Ruth Negga for her role in Netflix period drama Passing, and veteran Irish actress Carrie Crowley in An Cailín Chúin.

RTÉ sweeps the drama nominations with its series of international co-productions, including Smother, Kin and Hidden Assets, while Irish-produced US drama Vikings: Valhalla saw a well-loved franchise take the next step in its story arc. The Best Director - Drama category has competition from Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time, however, with director Ciaran Donnelly riding a wave of momentum for the fantasy epic.

The documentary category is also rich in storytelling, from the story of Derry journalist and writer Lyra McKee in Lyra, to a behind-the-scenes look at Irish dance troupe Teach Damhsa in The Dance.

IFTA Chief Executive, Áine Moriarty said: "What a spectacular line-up of nominees who have been shortlisted for Irish Academy awards this year, after a record-breaking production year for the Irish industry. The work being recognised this year showcases to the world what our small but talented industry has to offer.

"It’s an incredible reflection of the high calibre of Irish talent, filmmaking and storytelling that we have in this country, at world-class standards. The Irish Academy is proud to acknowledge and reward their great achievements".

The IFTA awards ceremony takes place in March and April in physical and digital versions - more information on venues and dates to be announced.

BEST FILM

An Cailín Ciúin

Belfast

Deadly Cuts

Swan Song

Who We Love

You Are Not My Mother

BEST DIRECTOR - FILM

Benjamin Cleary - Swan Song

Colm Bairéad - An Cailín Ciúin

Graham Cantwell - Who We Love

Kate Dolan - You Are Not My Mother

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

BEST SCRIPT - FILM

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Philip Doherty - Redemption of a Rogue

Benjamin Cleary - Swan Song

Graham Cantwell & Katie McNeice - Who We Love

Kate Dolan - You Are Not My Mother

LEAD ACTOR - FILM

Aaron Monaghan - Redemption of a Rogue

Dónall Ó Héalai - Foscadh

Jude Hill - Belfast

Moe Dunford - Nightride

Peter Coonan - Doineann

LEAD ACTRESS - FILM

Angeline Ball - Deadly Cuts

Catherine Clinch - An Cailín Ciúin

Gemma-Leah Devereux - The Bright Side

Hazel Doupe - You Are Not My Mother

Niamh Algar - Censor

SUPPORTING ACTOR - FILM

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Cillian O Gairbhí - Foscadh

Dean Quinn - Who We Love

Jamie Dornan - Belfast

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor - The Bright Side

SUPPORTING ACTRESS - FILM

Amy-Joyce Hastings - Who We Love

Caitríona Balfe - Belfast

Carrie Crowley - An Cailín Ciúin

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ruth Negga - Passing

THE GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY AWARD

Castro's Spies

Love Yourself Today

Lyra

Pure Grit

The Dance

Young Plato

SHORT FILM

A White Horse

Best Foot Forward

Debutante

Harvest

Nothing to Declare

Scrap

Ship of Souls

Silence

The Colour Between

The Passion

SHORT ANIMATION

Bardo Da Humbug

Fall of the Ibis

King

Memento Mori

BEST DRAMA

Hidden Assets

Kin

Smother

Vikings Valhalla

BEST DIRECTOR - DRAMA

Ciaran Donnelly - The Wheel of Time

Dathaí Keane - Smother

Diarmuid Goggins - Kin

Hannah Quinn - Vikings: Valhalla

Lisa Mulcahy - Ridley Road

BEST SCRIPT - DRAMA

Declan Croghan - Vikings: Valhalla

Kate O'Riordan - Smother

Morna Regan - Hidden Assets

Peter McKenna - Hidden Assets

Peter McKenna - Kin

BEST LEAD ACTOR - DRAMA

Aidan Gillen - Kin

Jimmy Nesbitt - Stay Close

Liam Cunningham - Domina

Sam Keeley - Kin

BEST LEAD ACTRESS - DRAMA

Angeline Ball - Hidden Assets

Clare Dunne - Kin

Dervla Kirwan - Smother

Niamh Algar - Deceit

Sinead Keenan - Three Families

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - DRAMA

Andrew Scott - The Pursuit of Love

Ciaran Hinds - Kin

Emmet J Scanlan - Kin

Owen McDonnell - Three Families

Peter Coonan - Hidden Assets

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - DRAMA

Cathy Belton - Hidden Assets

Justine Mitchell - Smother

Lola Petticrew - Three Families

Maria Doyle-Kennedy - Kin

Simone Kirby - Hidden Assets

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC