You Are Not My Mother: Homegrown horror provides an Irish twist 

When Hazel Doupe was first offered the role for Irish horror-thriller You Are Not My Mother, she jumped at the opportunity. A huge fan of scary movies throughout her teenage years as well as more spooky elements of Irish folklore, she grabbed the chance to play the lead in the creepy debut feature from writer-director Kate Dolan.

The result is an unnerving and effective thriller which is among several Irish movies coming to this years’ Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival. The extensive programme of native and international cinema will run from February 23-March 6, with 40% of the films also available nationwide via DIFF’s online rental platform.

Doupe, who first came to prominence in Cork filmmaker Carmel Winters’ charming, West Cork-set feature Float Like a Butterfly, relished the opportunity to work in a horror thriller.

She’s been fascinated by the genre ever since she secretly watched Michelle Pfeiffer in What Lies Beneath, at her home in Lusk, Co Dublin.

“I think it was my parents watching it, in the sitting room,” she recalls. “I was supposed to be gone to bed, but I had opened the door a tiny bit so I could sit there and watch through the crack. Each time something scary would happen I'd shoot my head away from having to watch it!” she laughs.

“Since then I've definitely started to love more indie horror films - films like It Follows, Raw, The Babadook, The Witch.”

Rooted in Irish folklore, You Are Not My Mother centres on Char, a teenager whose mother Angela (Carolyn Bracken) disappears in unnerving circumstances. When she returns home without explanation the following evening, Char and her grandmother become convinced that something is amiss.

A scene from You Are Not My Mother.

As well as the regular frights, the feature also sees Char suffer from some pretty extreme bullying at the hands of her peers. Was making the film an intense experience?

“I think the character, in particular the way the character of Char responds to her surroundings, definitely has a physical effect on you. She's quite a quiet and unconfident person, she doesn't really trust herself. So keeping it light on set was huge - when the cameras weren't on, myself and Kate and Carolyn would be just cracking jokes and having a good time.”

The film also taps into both Dolan’s and Doupe’s interest in folk horror. Elements include the Púca, a mysterious creature that can be a sign of impending doom. It traditionally takes the form of different creatures including a black horse.

“I have a bit of a love for folk horror and folktales and myths in general. So when I was reading through the script, there was all these different things popping up like the Púca, the black horse.

“When Angela is driving, and she nearly crashed into the horse, that’s an omen of the supernatural world crossing over with the physical world. It's a very dark omen, apparently.”

Hazel Doupe in West Cork-set film, Float Like A Butterfly, in 2018.

Doupe has been making a name for herself on the big and small screen since her impressive work on Float Like a Butterfly. We recently saw her on hit RTÉ whodunnit Smother, where the played the no-nonsense Ingrid, a young woman with a good reading of a stranger who arrives into the lives of feisty family the Aherns. It was a character unlike any she’d played before.

“I played this character that was so free and simple-minded and was really grounded and wise and youthful. It was definitely a turning point for me in my understanding of film and TV, I think.”

Another, yet to be announced feature film beckons for the 19-year-old this summer in what is a very vibrant period for the Irish screen industries.

“It’s a very exciting time. You can see the pickup in the last number of years in Irish film, the quality of film that’s being produced here, the quantity as well, of films that are being produced, is huge. And it's really encouraging to see all these fabulous films being made and being premiered at international film festivals.”

You Are Not My Mother screens at DIFF and goes on general release in cinemas on March 4. See https://www.diff.ie/

Six films to watch out for at Dublin International Film Festival

DIFF returns with a full in-person programme as well as a wide programme of online screenings from Wednesday, February 23, to Sunday, March 6.

Dublin International Film Festival will host the premiere of a documentary on Vicky Phelan; right, Catherine Clinch in Cailín Ciúin.