Radio Highlights: is fearr Gaeilge briste na Béarla cliste!

The politics presenter and a group of panellists are live from the Conradh na Gaeilge Ard-Fheis at the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill, discussing education, legal matters, and the Gaeltacht.
Vanessa Monaghan presents new music and interviews from the heart of the Irish community in London — with a show that's now expanded to two hours on Saturday afternoons.
Students from Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire on Parnell Square in Dublin step into the DJ booth to curate an hour-long special of their favourite foinn for Seachtain na Gaeilge.
One Day/Lá Dá Raibh: Poet Louis de Paor’s new collectionwill be published on February 24 by Bloodaxe Books. To coincide with that launch, DePaor’s bilingual piece re-airs, with music by the composer Dana Lyn.
Album of the Week is, a new long-player from singer-songwriter Eithne Ní Chatháin, aka Inni-K, that casts the sean-nós tradition in a minimalist, folk & jazz-inflected soundscape.
A look at the history of DC Comics' Batman on film; Margaret MacDonald discusses her new book; artists Aideen Barry and Bassam on digital art in Dublin's Wilton Plaza.
Orla Nohilly from Mullingar, who lives with Crohn's disease, meets broadcaster Michaela Hayes, who also has Crohn's disease. The pair chat about their shared experiences while living with the condition.
Music journalist Mark McEvoy looks at the music and history of renowned Irish-French-African musical duo Métisse, through the eyes of members of David ‘Skully’ Sullivan and Aïda Bredou.
Cork post-punk icon Cathal Coughlan and producer Jacknife Lee discuss their debut album as two-piece Telifís;series on Disney+ is reviewed.
Broadcasting live from the Temperance Hall in An Daingean, Dingle, looking at the history of this striking building and speaking with guests about the Catholic fasting tradition of Lent.
Hothouse Flowers man Liam Ó Maonlaí is joined by Dublin sean-nós singer and fiddler Róisín Chambers and piper Maitiú Ó Casaide for live music in studio. Video stream also available on R na G socials.
Actor and author Diarmuid de Faoite presents a dramatic interpretation of the stories of the people of the goddess Danu, with newly-composed music by Colm Mac Con Iomaire. In Dea-Ghníomh, Aonghus Síor Óg and Daighde an Cheoil try to teach Balor’s son how to do a good deed.
A talent competition, a hidden secret, and so many cereal bars: a new six-part comedy mystery for all the family, featuring a cast of children from across the country and Ryan Tubridy as ... Ryan Tubridy.
thor Lucy Caldwell discusses her upcoming book , in bookshops via Faber and Faber.
As we approach International Women's Day, the National Symphony Orchestra, with guest conductor Nil Venditti, presents an all-female composer programme including Cecile Chaminade, Vitezslava Kapralova, and Anna Clyne.