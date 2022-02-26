Radio Highlights: is fearr Gaeilge briste na Béarla cliste!

SATURDAY

An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra

R na G, 11am

The politics presenter and a group of panellists are live from the Conradh na Gaeilge Ard-Fheis at the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill, discussing education, legal matters, and the Gaeltacht.

The London Ear

RTÉ 2XM, 1pm

Vanessa Monaghan presents new music and interviews from the heart of the Irish community in London — with a show that's now expanded to two hours on Saturday afternoons.

DJ for a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Students from Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire on Parnell Square in Dublin step into the DJ booth to curate an hour-long special of their favourite foinn for Seachtain na Gaeilge.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

One Day/Lá Dá Raibh: Poet Louis de Paor’s new collection Crooked Love/Grá Fíar will be published on February 24 by Bloodaxe Books. To coincide with that launch, DePaor’s bilingual piece re-airs, with music by the composer Dana Lyn.

MONDAY

Binneas Béil

R na G, 3pm

Album of the Week is Iníon, a new long-player from singer-songwriter Eithne Ní Chatháin, aka Inni-K, that casts the sean-nós tradition in a minimalist, folk & jazz-inflected soundscape.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A look at the history of DC Comics' Batman on film; Margaret MacDonald discusses her new book The Woman in White; artists Aideen Barry and Bassam on digital art in Dublin's Wilton Plaza.

Someone Like Me

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Orla Nohilly from Mullingar, who lives with Crohn's disease, meets broadcaster Michaela Hayes, who also has Crohn's disease. The pair chat about their shared experiences while living with the condition.

TUESDAY

Telefís: Cathal Coughlan and Jacknife Lee's new band on Arena; Tuesday, 7pm; Radio 1

Métisse: World of Our Own

UCC 98.3FM, 5pm

Music journalist Mark McEvoy looks at the music and history of renowned Irish-French-African musical duo Métisse, through the eyes of members of David ‘Skully’ Sullivan and Aïda Bredou.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Cork post-punk icon Cathal Coughlan and producer Jacknife Lee discuss their debut album as two-piece Telifís; The Dropout series on Disney+ is reviewed.

WEDNESDAY

An Saol ó Dheas

R na G, 12pm

Broadcasting live from the Temperance Hall in An Daingean, Dingle, looking at the history of this striking building and speaking with guests about the Catholic fasting tradition of Lent.

THURSDAY

Cuan Cheoil

R na G, 7pm

Hothouse Flowers man Liam Ó Maonlaí is joined by Dublin sean-nós singer and fiddler Róisín Chambers and piper Maitiú Ó Casaide for live music in studio. Video stream also available on R na G socials.

FRIDAY

Tuatha Dé Danann

R na G, 2.40pm

Actor and author Diarmuid de Faoite presents a dramatic interpretation of the stories of the people of the goddess Danu, with newly-composed music by Colm Mac Con Iomaire. In Dea-Ghníomh, Aonghus Síor Óg and Daighde an Cheoil try to teach Balor’s son how to do a good deed.

Cereal

RTÉJr, 7pm

A talent competition, a hidden secret, and so many cereal bars: a new six-part comedy mystery for all the family, featuring a cast of children from across the country and Ryan Tubridy as ... Ryan Tubridy.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Author Lucy Caldwell discusses her upcoming book These Days, in bookshops via Faber and Faber.

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

As we approach International Women's Day, the National Symphony Orchestra, with guest conductor Nil Venditti, presents an all-female composer programme including Cecile Chaminade, Vitezslava Kapralova, and Anna Clyne.