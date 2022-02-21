Live again: Ortús festival returns with chamber music delights in Cork 

Just as his musical career was beginning to pick up steam, the Parisian composer, Ernest Chausson lost control of his bicycle, hit a brick wall, crashed and died. His unfortunate demise in 1899 at the age of only 44 robbed him of a more prominent place in the canon of European fin-de-siecle music.

A friend of illustrious contemporaries Debussy and Faure, only a handful of Chausson’s works have found a place in today’s concert programmes and he is arguably one of the most undervalued and underplayed composers of that era. Fortunately for Irish chamber music fans, there is a rare opportunity to hear Chausson’s unusual Concerto for piano, violin and string quartet when violinist Mairéad Hickey programmes the work as part of the opening concert of the Ortús Festival.

The festival brings unusual chamber music played by Hickey and talented friends to various venues in Cork city and county over a weekend. When I catch up with the virtuoso, during a break between rehearsals in Berlin, she reminds me that it’s seven years since she launched the first Ortús festival with Sinéad O’ Halloran.

It was a brave initiative for musicians still in their teens. Both were studying abroad and looking to create opportunities to come home to Cork to play. Seven years on, both are fully-fledged professionals busy forging international careers. O’Halloran is travelling the world as cellist with the Marmen Quartet and Hickey travels to her engagements around Europe from her base in Paris.

Hickey was recently appointed leader of a national symphony orchestra based in Nantes, the French city where she spent a year as a teenager. It is a long way from Union Quay where they first met at Cork School of Music.

“Both Sinead and I are both still involved in running the festival, says Hickey. “But now that we are busy with our own careers, we decided the best thing was to do a year each so this year, I am doing the programming and performing. Planning the festival starts a year in advance. The fun part is putting the programme together and choosing pieces that I love and pieces which are not often performed like the Chausson which is so beautiful. I found a sextet by Rimsky Korsakov that I didn’t know existed.”

Sinéad O’Halloran and Mairéad Hickey. Picture: Julie Daunt

Over the weekend Hickey is joined by a veritable united nations of artists; cellists Brandon Cho (USA) and Alexander Kovalev (Russia), violists Sara Ferrandez (Spain) and Sindy Mohamed, (France) violinists Fumika Mohri (Japan). Violinist Siún Milne from Cork and pianist Fiachra Garvey from Wicklow complete the line-up.

This year, the doors of concert venues have re-opened and Hickey is enthusiastic about getting back in front of a live audience if a little wary given her experience of the precarious nature of planning concerts recently. “There is a layer of anxiety as you can prepare for months and months for one concert. It is draining. The last two years have been very stressful not knowing if the festival was going to happen. Last year we had to postpone. This year, we are keeping our fingers crossed. We did so many concerts without an audience, but it was hard to find the inspiration.”

Recent highlights include concerts in Gstaad in the Swiss Alps and her recent Irish tour with harpist Agnès Clément. “That was such a fun tour. I realised how important it is to play for a live audience. Even when you are playing the same works, the audience and the mood is different every time. There is a special energy with a live audience there.”

While Hickey is excited about the prospect of performing with fellow artists in her home county, the chance to come home and spend time with family for a musician who has spent so much of her student and performing life away from home since her teens is especially welcome. Hickey’s earliest performing experiences were playing Irish music with her father and she reveals a family link in a surprise item on the programme.

“When I was born, my dad wrote a jig for me. I am going to play it alongside a piece that Sebastian Adam’s wrote for me at the opening concert.” Chausson, Hickey and Adam- a rare combination indeed and not to be missed by Cork music lovers this weekend.