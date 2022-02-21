The Kino in Cork to reopen as nightclub under new management

The Kino cultural complex on Cork's Washington Street is set to reopen on Monday night February 28, as a fully-licenced bar and nightclub, according to new operators Banger Productions.

The 250-cap venue, which over the years has functioned as an arthouse cinema and gig space, is being pivoted toward a nightclubbing space in its newest incarnation, with the current daytime coffee-shop coming to a close.

Regular events are set to include the Ceol Tí house-music night on Tuesday, and 'Thirsty Thursdays', as well as a weekly open-mic night on Wednesdays, open to all genres from 7pm until close.

"We've been knocking on many doors for the last four years of different clubs, to bring our ideas," says Banger Productions' Chloe Gonzalez, "and they listened to us, but they didn't really see the vision. Like, we really are trying to bring that more modern nightlife that you see in the UK and elsewhere to Cork."

The venue's new management reached an agreement with its owner to keep the doors open after Covid lockdowns and several management changes in recent years.

"We were after doing an event in the Kino in December, obviously, when all the restrictions were going on, and we were talking to the people who were there and managing it at the time," Gonzalez says. "They loved our ideas, and we were on the way to making it our residence space, but then they closed."

As Covid restrictions eased, Gonzalez and co got their plans back on track.

"We're really confident that we are going to succeed, because I definitely think we do want to bring a whole different vibe to the nightlife of Cork," says Gonzalez.

New management at The Kino: Blue and Chloe Gonzalez.

The promoters are looking to make their mark, and build on their work in the local events and entertainment space, including smaller Cork venues like the Suas upstairs bar on North Main Street. But they're emerging at a time of change for Cork's music scene as the Covid crisis has altered gig-going habits and the city's nightlife alike.

"It's been really difficult for club owners over the pandemic, a lot of places haven't opened their doors again, which is really sad to see. I think people are still afraid after a few months [to head out], which is completely understandable.

"For younger people, once there's somewhere there for them to go and play the music that they want, they'll come along, especially in the spot that it's in."

Longer-term, the owners of the Kino have had plans approved for the demolition of the current building, and the creation of a five-storey student accommodation development on the site. Plans for that development include a cinema, performing arts space and café/bar on the ground floor.

In the meantime, the new management say that they're open to local promoters, artists and DJs about working in collaboration on events.

"We're open to everything, and if it works, it works. We just want to try as much as we can - you're not going to succeed unless you try. We're very open-minded people, very welcoming to whoever wants to come in, look at the space, have a conversation with us, and see what we can do with them," says Gonzalez.