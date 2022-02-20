Five Things for the Week Ahead: The Walking Dead returns, Sarah Millican in Cork...

Elsewhere: Wild Youth at Cyprus Avenue; Cyrano hits cinemas; new collaborations from jazz pianist Robert Glasper
Sarah Millican is at Cork Opera House, and Peter Dinklage stars in Cyrano.

Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 08:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

1 |tv|

The Walking Dead 

Amazon Prime, Monday  

Season 11 really does have the feel of a limping zombie as it shuffles towards its end with a three-section final run. Much of this middle tranche of eight episodes will presumably be taken up with what's going on at the Colony, a seemingly stable civilization some of the regulars have ended up at.

2 |live comedy|

Sarah Millican

Cork Opera House, Monday & Tuesday  

Stand-up crowdpleaser and panel-show staple Sarah Millican has channelled her YouTube presence into a steady solo following with excerpts from various specials recorded over the years, and looks set to get back to basics with her first post-Covid tour.

3 |cinema|

Cyrano

Cinemas everywhere from Wednesday

Cyrano de Bergerac (played here by Peter Dinklage) dazzles everyone with his ferocious wordplay and brilliant swordplay. However, he's convinced his appearance renders him unworthy of the affections of the luminous Roxanne, a devoted friend who's in love with someone else.

4 |live music|

Wild Youth

Cyprus Avenue, Thursday Feb 24

Pop-rock from the Dublin band that ticks all the radio-friendly boxes that the likes of the Script and the Coronas did in their early years, albeit at a nippier pace.

5 |albums|

Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Streaming services and record shops, Friday Feb 25

Jazz piano catalyst returns with the third in his collaborative series of albums, this time featuring contributions from the likes 

of Killer Mike, Q-Tip, Jennifer Hudson, and Ty Dolla $ign.

