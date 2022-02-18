Friday TV Tips: Marian Keyes, a noisy parrotlet and Niall Horan this evening

Plus, the Irish actress in the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Rob Beckett on the Graham Norton Show; a noisy parrotlet from Cork on Peataí; Marian Keyes on the Late Late Show; Steve Carell in Space Force; and Irish actress Olwen Fouéré in Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Caroline Delaney

Peataí

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Peataí. Sean and Victoria get advice on coping with their noisy parrotlet
Ellen meets an anxious parrotlet from Cork with a big pair of lungs, and has advice for his owners’ on silencing some screeching.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Internationally bestselling author Marian Keyes will be on the show — with her family and friends in the audience. 

Singer Niall Horan will join Ryan from LA.  

Golfer Leona Maguire will be on the show. She joins Ryan to talk about a whirlwind couple of weeks: following her performance at the Solheim Cup in September, she became the first Irish winner in LGPA history with a three-shot win in Florida at the beginning of February. 

Plus, Eleanor McEvoy will perform ‘South Anne Street’ from her new album ‘Gimme Some Wine’.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC1, 11.05pm

Channing Tatum is interviewed remotely during the filming for the Graham Norton Show. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire
With Andrew Garfield, Channing Tatum, Dawn French, and Rob Beckett. Natalie Imbruglia performs.

Sport

United Rugby Championship: Munster v Edinburgh (ko 7.35pm, TG4).

Soccer: Shelbourne v St Patrick’s Athletic (ko 7.45pm, RTÉ2); First Division, Bray Wanderers v Cork City (ko 7.45pm, LOITV).

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Netflix

Elsie Fisher as Lila in Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Picture: Yana Blajeva/ Legendary
Almost 50 years after director Tobe Hooper first unleashed Leatherface in the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre,the cannibalistic mass murderer with a penchant for power tools runs amok in a ninth instalment in the gruesome franchise.

Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher) and friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson) unwittingly stray into the lion's den when they start a new business venture in the remote town of Harlow.

Leatherhead has been shielded from the outside world for years, safely at arm's length from terrified residents, including Sally Hardesty (Irish stage actress, Olwen Fouéré), sole survivor of the 1973 massacre.

When Melody and co unknowingly disrupt Leatherface's home, they unleash a new tidal wave of carnage and dismemberment as well as Sally's vengeance.

Severance 

Apple TV+

A company is carrying out the ultimate life-balance experiment — it uses a procedure to surgically separate its employees' work memories from those involving their private life. However, one staff member begins to suspect all is not as it seems...stars Ben Stiller, Patricia Arquette, Adam Scott, John Turturro and Christopher Walken.

Lincoln's Dilemma 

Apple TV+

Four-part documentary series aiming to deliver fresh insights into President Lincoln and his efforts to end slavery.

Space Force 

Netflix

Space Force. (L to R) Tawny Newsome as Angela Ali, Chris Gethard as Eddie, Owen Daniels as Obie, Hector Duran as Julio, Aparna Nancherla as Pella. Picture: Diyah Pera/Netflix
A group of people are trying to get the United States Space Force, an intergalactic branch of the US Armed Forces, off the ground — literally. It's led by Steve Carell as General Mark R Naird, who is determined to follow the President's orders to get 'boots on the Moon' by 2024.

Radio

Lyric Live, Lyric FM, 7pm: The National Symphony Orchestra and David Brophy perform two symphonies by Philip Glass, inspired by seminal albums by David Bowie and Brian Eno.

