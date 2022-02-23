Wednesday TV Tips: Caravan luxury, space-saving products and the quirkiest campervans

Today at the Caravan Show

Channel 5, 8pm

The Caravan, Camping & Motorhome show runs from February 22-27. birminghamccmshow.co.uk

All this week, lovers of the great outdoors are gathering at the NEC Birmingham to see the latest and greatest in mobile accommodation. Check out the biggest, the smallest, the coolest, the cutest, the most expensive and the quirkiest caravans, campervans, motorhomes and tents. This evening, they look at the latest products that save space or add a touch of luxury to your caravan interior as well as items that add space to the outside.

The Caravan, Camping & Motorhome show features some of the smallest and coolest caravans on the market

The team road-tests one of the smallest and coolest caravans on the market to see if its teardrop design lives up to the hype. Plus, four lads head to Scotland in search of gold as they road test a variety of tents, and influencer Andrew Ditton takes to the road with Dougal the dog in his iconic Airstream caravan.

Tomorrow: How a luxurious caravan is constructed.

Landscape Artist of the Year 2022

Sky Arts, 8pm Series 7, episode 7

It’s the grand final of this year’s competition, and our remaining artists are within fingers reach of claiming the 2022 Landscape Artist of the Year title and the £10,000 commission.

Finné

TG4, 9.30pm

Finné: Seán Binder on TG4

Kerryman Seán Binder was working as a volunteer rescuer on land and in the sea in Greece in 2018. Although he fully cooperated with the authorities, he was arrested for his humanitarian work and spent 106 days in pre-trial detention. The charges against him include money laundering, espionage and illegal smuggling. The case remains ongoing and Seán could face 25 years imprisonment.

Grey's Anatomy

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Hamilton and Meredith prepare for a milestone, Link wants to spend the holiday with Amelia and Scout as a family, and Schmitt faces a difficult decision during surgery.

Sport

UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United, 8pm, BT Sport

Radio

Soundseekers Audio Festival, UCC 98.3FM, 5pm: Documentaries on the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland, and the realities of motherhood in direct provision.

Selector: After Dark, RTÉ Pulse, midnight: Bringing the sound of the UK club scene to Ireland, with an uninterrupted one-hour mix from a different DJ every week.