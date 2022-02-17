New season of Stranger Things to land in May — with the show's finale in sight 

Prepare to say goodbye to the Upside Down. Stranger Things will end with its fifth season, Netflix confirmed today.

The streaming service also shared the news that the eagerly-awaited fourth season will land in two instalments, with the first dropping on May 27.

In a letter to fans, the show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer wrote that they planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things seven years ago.

“At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale."

Due to the forthcoming seasons "unprecedented length" the new season will be divided into two volumes. The first volume will be released on May 27, with the second half following on July 1.

"With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet," its creators wrote, "but also the most rewarding one."

"Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you."

A poster for the new seasons of Stranger Things

The letter also hints that while Stranger Things is coming to an end, there's a possibility of a spinoff series.

"There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes," they wrote.

"But first, we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down.”