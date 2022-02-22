Tuesday TV Tips: A Galway house is a Home of the Year contender

Eco Eye

RTÉ One, 7pm

Urban sprawl examined in Eco Eye

With spiralling house prices, an insatiable demand for new homes in urban and suburban areas and a building boom set to try to meet this demand, where should we build? Is it possible to redesign communities to densify and ensure good family living or are we set to continue the pattern of more sprawl that locks in car dependence and congestion?

Home of the Year

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Michelle and Rob McNeil - Belfast. Picture: Joe McCallion

Michelle and Rob McNeil live with their two sons in a renovated 1920s house in Belfast. Michael Merrins and Jean Ann Taylor live in a modern new build in Dublin. Cat and Ciaran Hogan are basket makers who live in a 1970s home in Galway.

This Is Going to Hurt

BBC1, 9pm

The staff discover they expected to paper over any cracks to avoid upsetting a politician who's due to visit the ward. Adam has the unenviable task of trying to tell his judgemental mother about his relationship with Harry, but fails to tell his other half about a big secret.

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby

BBC2, 9pm

In the final episode of the current series, Monica Galetti and Giles Coren visit The Lanesborough, which is situated in a stunning historic building on London's Hyde Park Corner.

Sport

UEFA Champions League: Chelsea v Lille, 8pm, BT Sport

Race: Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace has been the only African-American driver in the Nascar championship's three national series in each year he's taken part, and is the only African-American to win more than once in any of them. This six-part series covers his exploits behind the wheel but also the aftermath of his decision to speak out about racial injustice following the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matters protests, which led to Nascar officially banning the display of Confederate flags at their tracks.

Radio

Soundseekers Audio Festival, UCC 98.3FM, 5pm: A series of shorts exploring aspects of life as a refugee, from depression and sexuality, to dreams of a better life, and the finality of grief.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Hollywood’s Peter Dinklage and Joe Wright discuss new film Cyrano; actors Kate Stanley Brennan and Aisling O’Mara discuss Patricia Cornelius’ new play S**t, produced by THISISPOPBABY for Dublin’s Project Arts Centre this March.