Dancing with the Stars recap: Emotions run high on Dedicated Dance week

Sunday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars saw no contestant eliminated but one received immunity for next week’s show. The theme was Dedicated Dance and it was an emotionally fraught episode.

Love Island star Matthew Mac Nabb paid tribute to his friend Ryan Freeman who died last year. His touching contemporary ballroom performance moved the judges. “Ryan was here tonight, guiding you through your performance,” Gourounlian said, calling it his “best night yet”. “Ryan, Matthew did you proud,” Barry said. MacNaab got 26 points and combined with the public vote reached the top of the board. He will be safe from next week’s first dance-off.

Nina Carberry and Pasquale La Rocca

Nina Carberry dedicated her opening number to her daughters, Holly and Rosie. She danced a samba and judge Loraine Barry says she “ignited the whole room”. Arthur Gourounlian praised her for going “from supermom to superstar” and Brian Redmond commended her effort: “Not a perfect salsa but a very good try.” She received 24 points from the judging panel.

Billy Mc Guinness and Hannah Kelly

Aslan member Billy McGuinness’s contemporary ballroom routine to ‘Crazy World’ was dedicated to his bandmate, Christy Dignam. “The fight Christy has had with his life, that’s why he deserves this dance,” McGuinness said. He was in tears as the judges praised his passion, though they felt his performance was not perfect. “You danced with your heart,” Gourounlian noted and Barry was impressed with the “heart and soul” he poured into it. He received 17 points.

Ellen Keane and Stephen Vincent

Ellen Keane used her performance to pay tribute to her best friend Aisling Byrne. Keane says her support has been crucial, particularly during her Olympic journey. Her routine to Beyoncé’s ‘Who Run The World’ impressed the judges, particularly Gourounlian who awarded her 10 points. “I work with Beyoncé, she would be so proud of you tonight,” he said. Barry too said she “packed a punch” and remains one to watch. She received 28 points in total.

Grainne Seoige and John Nolan

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Gráinne Seoige dedicated her samba to her husband Leon. She said it is the first show her husband has been unable to sit in the audience: “He's been at every show this season and this week he got Covid. It's really unfortunate but it's the world we’re living in, isn’t it?” Her performance left the judges wanting more from her: “You’re not selling it enough,” Barry said. She got 17 points from the judges.

Jordan Conroy and Salome Chachua

Another emotionally heavy routine during the show came from rugby star Jordan Conroy, who dedicated his foxtrot to his mother Jenny. He described how she escaped domestic violence. “It’s a celebration more than a sob story,” he said. The pressure of the night made itself known and the judges felt his performance should have been better. However Barry said his mother’s option is the only one he should worry about. “Your mammy, forget about us, she’s the most proud in the room tonight.” He received 19 points.

Nicolas Roche and Karen Byrne

Cyclist Nicolas Roche paid tribute to his younger brother Alexis and “give him his moment in the spotlight”. He said Alexis saved their brother Florian's life by donating bone marrow. Gourounlian said his quickstep “really embraced the challenge.” However, Redmond was less impressed. “Great up top, a bit meh on the bottom.” He received 19 points.

Erica Cody and Denys Samson

Erica Cody used her tango to say thanks to singer Samantha Mumba, who she describes as an inspiration. She danced to Mumba’s ‘Body to Body’ but the judges were underwhelmed. “You had five amazing weeks, but I feel tonight you did not reach that level,” Gourounlian said and Redmond agreed, saying it was “not just quite ‘Erica good’.” She received 20 points.