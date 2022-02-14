Valentine's Day TV Tips: A cough medicine made from violets; and a scam investigated 

Faoi Bhlath

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Faoi Bhláth. Presenter Aedín Ní Thiarnaigh meets Karin Muller

New series celebrating Ireland’s rich biodiversity. Presenter Aedín Ní Thiarnaigh meets with family practitioner Dr Frieda Ní Chatháin, who has her own medicinal garden in Co Limerick and a tried-and-tested recipe for a cough medicine made from violets.

No Return

UTV, 9pm

No Return

Kathy (Sheridan Smith) and Martin’s (Michael Jibson) nightmare continues after visiting their son Noah in jail. They try to assure him he’ll be out soon, but his lawyer soon pours cold water on that idea — he tells them the Turkish legal system means he could be detained for months.

Imagine — Labi Siffre: This Is My Song

BBC1, 11.15pm

This week Alan Yentob hangs out with Labi Siffre, who found success with ‘Something Inside So Strong’. Siffre welcomes Yentob to his Spanish home, where they discuss his life and career, both of which have been shaped in recent years by personal tragedy.

RTÉ Investigates: The Accountant, The Con, The Lies

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Catriona Carey, a former sports star who played hockey for Ireland and camogie for her county

Exposé of a scam involving Irish businesswoman, Catriona Carey, a former sports star who played hockey for Ireland and camogie for her county.

Tonight, RTÉ Investigates unravels the workings of the fraud, involving lies and excuses at every turn. Using secret recordings of meetings and phone calls, the documentary reveals the intricacy of the scheme and speaks to some of those affected who describe both the human and financial impact they have suffered.

Bel-Air

Season 1, episodes 1-3, Now TV

Olly Sholotan (left) as Carlton and Jabari Banks as Will in Bel-Air. Picture: Evans Vestal Ward/ Peacock

More than 30 years after the Fresh Prince’s life first got flipped-turned upside down, get ready to see Will’s journey from Philly to LA in a whole new light.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Writer, Neil Flynn, and director, Conall Morrison, discuss Bottom Dog Theatre’s production of the play Gravity at the Belltable in Limerick, happening this month.

Someone Like Me, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Robert is in first year and has DLD — a developmental language disorder. He chats to Karl Reddy, a carpenter, Ballyboden hurler, and a fellow DLD ambassador.

An Bóthar go Nashville, R na G, 9pm: Love songs as only the historic country hit factory in Nashville, Tennessee could manage — Dolly Parton, George Jones, and more.