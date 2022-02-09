Ed Sheeran announces new Taylor Swift collaboration

Ed Sheeran has announced another collaboration with “good friend” Taylor Swift — and it’s out on Friday.

The 'Bad Habits' singer has just confirmed the American singer-songwriter will feature on a remixed version of 'The Joker and The Queen', which he performed at last night’s Brits awards.

The two friends have previously collaborated on three of Swift’s songs: 'Everything Has Changed' on her 2012 album Red, 'End Game' on 2017’s Reputation and Run, a vault track on her latest album Red (Taylor’s Version).

The remix of 'The Joker and The Queen' will be the first time Swift has featured on one of Sheeran’s songs.

The Joker And The Queen featuring my good friend @taylorswift13 is out this Friday. Link in bio to pre-order or pre-save it xhttps://t.co/1WEEHn3okc



Repost @ teddysphotos on Instagram pic.twitter.com/8kIYNSS7Pw — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) February 9, 2022

In an interview on the Dermot & Dave show on Today FM back in October, Sheeran said the song was written on the same day as smash hit 'Bad Habits'.

“I was just chucking ideas out there," he explained. "I was thinking of different metaphors... kings, queens, diamonds, jokers, show your hand."

The songwriter said he put the song aside after he wrote it. But when he played it for his wife Cherry two weeks later, she said 'this is actually quite good'.

“I'm a huge Damien Rice fan,” he added, “for me, it really reminds me of like old school sort of O-era Damien Rice.”

Ed Sheran and Taylor Swift have been friends for a long time Picture: @taylorswift / Instagram

The Suffolk-born singer-songwriter took home the Songwriter of the Year award at the Brit’s last night.

In his acceptance speech, the 30-year-old said he “would not be here” without the “fantastic people” he gets to work with.

He also gave thanks to his wife Cherry, “who, at the drop of a hat, will come to the middle of nowhere to a really secluded studio and kind of live in-house and be so supportive while we just make songs".

“Thank you so much— you’re the best.”