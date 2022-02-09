Ed Sheeran announces new Taylor Swift collaboration

It will be the fourth time the pair have collaborated
Ed Sheeran announces new Taylor Swift collaboration

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have a new track coming out

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 11:47
Nicole Glennon

Ed Sheeran has announced another collaboration with “good friend” Taylor Swift — and it’s out on Friday.

The  'Bad Habits' singer has just confirmed the American singer-songwriter will feature on a remixed version of 'The Joker and The Queen', which he performed at last night’s Brits awards.

The two friends have previously collaborated on three of Swift’s songs: 'Everything Has Changed' on her 2012 album Red, 'End Game' on 2017’s Reputation and Run, a vault track on her latest album Red (Taylor’s Version).

The remix of 'The Joker and The Queen' will be the first time Swift has featured on one of Sheeran’s songs.

In an interview on the Dermot & Dave show on Today FM back in October, Sheeran said the song was written on the same day as smash hit 'Bad Habits'.

“I was just chucking ideas out there," he explained. "I was thinking of different metaphors...  kings, queens, diamonds, jokers, show your hand."

The songwriter said he put the song aside after he wrote it. But when he played it for his wife Cherry two weeks later, she said 'this is actually quite good'. 

“I'm a huge Damien Rice fan,” he added, “for me, it really reminds me of like old school sort of O-era Damien Rice.” 

Ed Sheran and Taylor Swift have been friends for a long time Picture: @taylorswift / Instagram
The Suffolk-born singer-songwriter took home the Songwriter of the Year award at the Brit’s last night.

In his acceptance speech, the 30-year-old  said he “would not be here” without the “fantastic people” he gets to work with. 

He also gave thanks to his wife Cherry, “who, at the drop of a hat, will come to the middle of nowhere to a really secluded studio and kind of live in-house and be so supportive while we just make songs". 

“Thank you so much— you’re the best.” 

