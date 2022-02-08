Up the walls: take a tour of Cork city's vibrant street-art scene with this online map

If you've ever disembarked off the bus at Parnell Place before venturing into the centre of Cork city (our country's social and economic capital, of course), you'll immediately be familiar with one of the first sights that greets you - an ESB box, painted red, and bearing the legend 'Ireland is a like a bottle - it'd sink without a Cork'.

This piece, and others on electrical boxes dotted around town, are a daily sight for countless Corkonians, touching on everything from local culture and slang, to hearty welcomes for international and marginalised communities.