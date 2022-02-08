Up the walls: take a tour of Cork city's vibrant street-art scene with this online map

The tour takes shape around Mad About Cork's painted electrical boxes - and takes in major street-art pieces on the city's walls and gable-ends
Up the walls: take a tour of Cork city's vibrant street-art scene with this online map

Some of the work of the Mad About Cork project, as seen on ESB boxes around the city - part of this online street-art tour

Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 10:06
Mike McGrath Bryan

If you've ever disembarked off the bus at Parnell Place before venturing into the centre of Cork city (our country's social and economic capital, of course), you'll immediately be familiar with one of the first sights that greets you - an ESB box, painted red, and bearing the legend 'Ireland is a like a bottle - it'd sink without a Cork'.

This piece, and others on electrical boxes dotted around town, are a daily sight for countless Corkonians, touching on everything from local culture and slang, to hearty welcomes for international and marginalised communities.

Now they're the basis of 'Cork City Street Art', a new tour of the city commissioned by Cork City Council and available as an open-source online map, with accompanying notes on each piece for the newly-acquainted.

Kevin O’Brien of Mad about Cork, standing near the Shandon Bridge in Cork with a piece of his artwork. Picture: Dan Linehan
Kevin O’Brien of Mad about Cork, standing near the Shandon Bridge in Cork with a piece of his artwork. Picture: Dan Linehan

"This tour showcases a small selection of the wonderful street art in Cork city centre", reads the tour's intro. 

"It focuses on the electrical-box art, which was created by volunteers from the People’s Republic of Cork (PROC) and Mad About Cork, with artists Garreth Joyce and Kevin O’Brien responsible for many. 

"Tasters of the evocative and colourful work of Alan Hurley, Curtis Hylton, Tom Doig and The Walls Project are also included."

Extending a welcome to Cork's Nigerian community is music legend Fela Kuti. Picture: Ethel Crowley
Extending a welcome to Cork's Nigerian community is music legend Fela Kuti. Picture: Ethel Crowley

Projects like Mad About Cork have been dedicated to showcasing the role of street art and murals in bringing new life to areas of the city that fall outside of an ever-narrowing consumer shopping route, alongside flower arrangements and, at one time, a community garden on Kyle Street.

The tour fills in the gaps with looks at city-central pieces from the Walls project, which aims to showcase the work of nationally- and internationally-renowned Irish mural artists, as well as standalone pieces that dot the route.

Some of Cork city's street art: a new online tour takes you through the heart of the city to see murals, stencils and Cork's famous painted ESB boxes
Some of Cork city's street art: a new online tour takes you through the heart of the city to see murals, stencils and Cork's famous painted ESB boxes

It's a varied cross-section of the artistic life of a city that, while currently recovering from Covid, and grappling with issues like the housing crisis and dereliction, is filled with an irrepressible character, and a wide, vibrant frame of cultural and social reference.

Read More

Cork In 50 Artworks, No 39: Fin Dac’s mural on the Kino, Washington St

More in this section

British Summer Time festival - London Neil Young urges Spotify employees to leave company ‘before it eats your soul’
Hooked on Wordle? Flex your cúpla focal with a round of Foclach Hooked on Wordle? Flex your cúpla focal with a round of Foclach
Neighbours Future of Australian soap Neighbours in jeopardy as Channel 5 drops show
<p>Princess Kate will read The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson on CBBC.</p>

Are you sitting comfortably? Princess Kate reads children’s bedtime story for CBeebies

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices