Book Interview: Catherine Kirwan on 'Cruel Deeds' and the balance between law and the literary

Just what is the public's fascination with crime manifested in robust sales of crime novels? Cork-based solicitor and crime novelist, Catherine Kirwan, whose second book has just been published, distinguishes between true crime and crime fiction. "Sometimes, people don't like both. With crime fiction, a resolution is offered. You're completely absorbed reading it and then at the end, you know what has happened. That's satisfying in a way that true crime sometimes isn't." Kirwan reckons we're all interested in the dark side, guaranteeing the popularity of crime fiction.

Cruel Deeds, Kirwan's new novel features Finn Fitzpatrick, the same solicitor and sometime sleuth who was at the centre of the author's debut novel, Darkest Truth. That novel, set in Cork, uncovered the shameful secrets and crimes of a film director. It was an Irish Times bestseller and was the most borrowed book in the history of Cork city libraries.

Kirwan's new novel concerns a successful lawyer called Mandy who is found murdered in a derelict house in Cork. Finn never really got to know her colleague Mandy but has reason to believe that she was having an extra-marital affair. Mandy, who had a web of secrets, moved in the privileged world of the senior partners at her firm while Finn keeps to herself. She is a bit of an observer.

Is Finn Kirwan's alter ego? After all, the fictional sleuth is a fan of country singer, Dolly Parton, just like Kirwan. "I suppose there must be bits of me in all the characters because they're all written by me. But Finn is braver than me and more resourceful. She is also more reckless than I am."

Readers of Darkest Truth, set in Cork, were curious about Finn's home. Kirwan invented a tower for her character with a lot of glass and arresting views. People asked Kirwan if she lived in a tower. "I don't. But Finn lives in the Tower Street area where there are a couple of towers and forts. So it isn't too much of a stretch to put a tower in there."

Kirwan makes "a big effort not to put anyone I know in my books. But I guess, subconsciously, I must be in there. What I do put in a huge amount are locations that I know. Basically, I want anyone who reads my books to get a feel of what it's like to be around Cork. Some addresses are made up. The Garda Station on Coughlan's Quay is a fictional address. I thought it would be easier for me to make it up so I wouldn't have to worry about insulting a garda."

A detective Garda called Sadie, who is a friend of Finn's, returns in Kirwan's new novel. She is hugely disapproving of Finn's romantic involvement with a guy called Davy. A former client of Finn's, who was in a lot of trouble due to his cocaine addiction, Davy is bad news as far as Sadie is concerned. She says he was a drug dealer while Finn insists he is a reformed character.

Becoming romantically involved with former clients is unwise, says Kirwan. "It's something I would never do. It's why I think Finn is reckless."

Amusingly, Kirwan writes about the necessity of keeping one's head down while walking around Cork city. "You have to look down or fall victim to the traps the city lays for the unwary." When walking in the city, you'll come across "the errant paving slab, the drain cover gone rogue. The vomit. And sometimes the blood."

Kirwan, who walks to work, says that early in the morning, "you'll see all kinds of stuff on the street. You could be playing hopscotch trying to get around the place sometimes. Then, other times, it's not like that, because I know it's cleaned. But anything can happen so I suppose I'm trying to give that sense of hidden danger."

Originally from Waterford where she grew up on a farm in the parish of Fews, Kirwan studied law at UCC. She had toyed with the notion of becoming a teacher. Now, Kirwan says that every June, July and August, she has mild regrets about not being a teacher - on holiday. It would certainly afford her more time to write. As it is, Kirwan writes at weekends and during her holidays from the office.

"I don't write during the week. It doesn't seem to work for me. Some writers, like Anthony Trollope - not that I'm comparing myself with him - get up early to write. Trollope worked in the post office his whole life and would get up every morning at four o'clock and write. I just find I need to be away from the day job. I spend a lot of time alone writing during my free time. I find it ok but it can be a bit isolated. I'm not really available for too much socialising. But what I'm doing seems to work, so far anyway."

Did Kirwan, always good at English, ever think she'd be a published author? "No, I didn't. It's all a bit of a blur really. I was on a day off from work recently, dealing with queries about the audio recording of the new book (by Cork-born actor, Eileen Walsh.) It's like I'm living my own life and then this fantasy stuff is happening at the same time. It's amazing really. I still don't know how I've done it."

In 2016, an extract of Kirwan's first novel was short-listed in a competition run by Penguin Random House and the Daily Mail (UK). Amazingly, Kirwan made it into the top ten of some five thousand entries. One of the judges, who is a literary agent, read the novel in full and took Kirwan on. The result was the publication of Darkest Truth.

Kirwan says that writing full time isn't an option for her at the moment. She likes her day job in a small legal practice, doing conveyancing, family law, personal injury and occasionally criminal law. "It's law for the regular person. It's not 'The Good Wife' or 'LA Law.'"

What do her colleagues think of her side hustle? "There's a cross section of people in the office. Some are very interested and others, not at all. They're the ones who say, 'great, she has written a book but don't expect me to read it.' I'm perfectly ok with that. People have different interests." Kirwan adds that one or two judges have been complimentary about her writing. "But I won't mention any names!"

While committed to crime writing, Kirwan likes other genres as well. As long as the writing is good, she is open to reading anything. Kirwan has written short stories and admires the latest collections from Madeleine D'Arcy and Louise Kennedy.

She finds crime fiction very satisfying. "What makes me really happy is someone who while reading my book has neglected everything else. They've sat down with the book and forgotten about their husband, the ironing or the cleaning. I love hearing that. It's the best compliment ever."

How does Kirwan come up with her intricate plots? "The plot kind of works itself out as it goes along. They say plot comes from character."

She is currently working on another novel. It's part of a two-book deal from Hachette Ireland. Clearly, Kirwan has talent in spades. From practising law to writing intriguing page-turners, nothing seems to be a problem for Catherine Kirwan.