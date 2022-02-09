Wednesday TV Tips: See delicious seafood with Neven Maguire in Tralee

And it's high drama as The Bay nears the final episode
Roy Schoenmaker and Neven Maguire

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Neven's Irish Seafood Trails

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Neven Maguire with chef patron Paul Power in the Pat Cohan Bar
Neven Maguire visits the historic Ballyseede Castle just outside Tralee, where he meets sous chef Roy Schoenmaker.  He also calls in at the spectacular Ashford Castle to learn another recipe from executive chef Philippe Farineau. Then it's off to the picturesque village of Cong, and the Pat Cohan Bar where Neven meets Paul Power. The Pat Cohan Bar featured in the Oscar-winning 1952 movie The Quiet Man.

The Bay

UTV, 9pm

Penultimate episode: Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend. In the penultimate episode of what has been a gripping series, Shazia's revelation threatens to destroy the Rahman family. Meanwhile, Adnan exonerates a suspect at enormous personal cost and Jenn's personal crisis deepens.

Sport

Premier League: Manchester City v Brentford; Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton, both 7.45pm, BT Sport

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Jenn Gannon previews Netflix’ upcoming Inventing Anna docudrama, inspired by Anna Delvey, the Instagram influencer who convinced high New York society that she was a German heiress.

