Wednesday TV Tips: See delicious seafood with Neven Maguire in Tralee

RTÉ One, 8.30pm
Neven Maguire visits the historic Ballyseede Castle just outside Tralee, where he meets sous chef Roy Schoenmaker. He also calls in at the spectacular Ashford Castle to learn another recipe from executive chef Philippe Farineau. Then it's off to the picturesque village of Cong, and the Pat Cohan Bar where Neven meets Paul Power. The Pat Cohan Bar featured in the Oscar-winning 1952 movie.
Penultimate episode: Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend. In the penultimate episode of what has been a gripping series, Shazia's revelation threatens to destroy the Rahman family. Meanwhile, Adnan exonerates a suspect at enormous personal cost and Jenn's personal crisis deepens.
Premier League:v ; v , both 7.45pm, BT Sport
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Jenn Gannon previews Netflix’ upcoming docudrama, inspired by Anna Delvey, the Instagram influencer who convinced high New York society that she was a German heiress.