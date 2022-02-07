Monday TV Tips: Marian Keyes interview; and holiday from hell drama No Return

Changemakers

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Professor Griff Rollefson

Irish universities’ most innovative and transformative research projects solve real-life problems: This week features UCC’s – CIPHER Hip Hop Interpellation. Prof. Griff Rollefson and a team of global researchers investigate how and why this highly localised African American music has translated so easily to far-flung communities and contexts around the globe. This study attempts to tell us why it is so appealing and useful for speaking truth, for combatting racism, but also its role as a creative and positive platform for tackling societal problems of identity and inclusion.

No Return

UTV, 9pm

No Return. Picture: Sturart Wood/ITV

4-part drama series. Sheridan Smith as Kathy, who heads off an all-inclusive holiday in Turkey with her husband Martin, teenage kids and her sister and her family. There are accusations of a serious crime and fears of years in a Turkish prison and it all turns into a holiday to hell.

RTÉ Investigates: Domestic abuse, a year in crisis

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

RTE Investigates — Domestic Abuse, A Year in Crisis RTÉ documentary

A look at the impact of the increasing levels of domestic abuse in Ireland over the past year. From coercive control, repeated patterns of domestic violence, femicide and the traumatising justice system, the documentary examines the domestic abuse crisis in Ireland.

Boobs

Channel 4, 10pm

Singer and filmmaker Elizabeth Sankey explores the history of breasts, including issues such as the campaign to 'free the nipple' and how surgically enhanced cleavages can increase reality TV stars' earning potential.

Imagine - Marian Keyes: My (not so) Perfect Life

BBC1, 11.35pm

Marian Keyes: My (not so) Perfect Life. picture: @MarianKeyes

Marian Keyes has never shied away from difficult subjects, ranging from grief to domestic abuse. Many of her books have also drawn on her own experiences of alcohol addiction and depression, as well as growing up in a rowdy Irish Catholic family. Now, as she publishes her latest novel Again, Rachel, a sequel to Rachel's Holiday, she talks to Alan Yentob about her own story. They explore her journey from hard-partying waitress to internationally best-selling author and everything that she's learnt along the way.

The Talk: IVF and Surrogacy

RTÉ 2, 10.25pm

The Talk: IVF and surrogacy discussed this evening

From the highs and lows to the costs and legal issues, firsthand accounts on the realities of IVF and surrogacy. Lucy Fallon, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 29. Lucy and her husband Cormac had always wanted a family and surrogacy made their dream a reality. Sara Byrne has cystic fibrosis and underwent a lung transplant. Sara and her husband Padraig used a surrogate in the Ukraine. Ranae von Meding and her wife Audrey used reciprocal IVF — they used Audrey’s eggs and Ranae carried their babies.

Radio

Binneas Béil, R na G, 3pm: A new album from Éanna Ó Cróinín, Píobaireacht na Mí, is this week’s Album of the Week, featuring the dance music of the Meath pipers of the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Someone Like Me, RTÉJr, 7pm: In a groundbreaking new series, children who have sometimes felt excluded get to meet adults who’ve been through the same thing — to show them there are lots of people just like them. This first episode tackles ASD.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Interview with dancer/choreographer Michael Keegan Dolan about the documentary The Dance; author Audrey McGee on her book, The Colony.