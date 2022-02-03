First Dates review: Awkward end to Cork date - ‘I'm not looking for a friend’ 

David & Zoe

The night kicks off with David from Limerick who fancies himself as a nice guy but complains that while most girls say they want a nice guy they end up choosing “not the nice guy.” The very-nervous 27-year-old is matched up with Limerick-born, Cork-raised Zoe, who has no qualms about letting men down. The 25-year-old says she is a busy lady who doesn’t waste time dating anyone she doesn’t see potential in. Hear hear.

David is eager to impress his stunning date, letting Zoe know he was an escort on the Rose of Tralee (despite his friends begging him not to bring it up). Unfortunately, it doesn’t really have the desired appeal as Zoe is in the running for Miss Ireland herself. At the end of the date, Zoe has a moment of horror when she realises she can’t remember her dates name. Nevertheless, she says yes to another date with.. Wait what was his name?

Ellie & Cian

Ellie and Cian, First Dates Ireland

Ellie from Limerick has never been on a blind date before — not that strange considering she’s only 18, but that doesn’t stop her mam nagging her about whether she has a “fella” yet. Energetic Ellie, who nearly gave her father a heart-attack when she installed a pole at home, is looking for someone full of confidence who can “talk for Ireland”. She’s well-matched with 20-year-old Cian from Wexford. RTÉ viewers may already be familiar with DJ Ciano who is back looking for love on the telly again after appearing in Pulling With My Parents last year.

Cian is looking for a girl who goes to the gym (tick), is very bubbly (tick) and full of chat (tick). The two also hit it off when they realise both of them don’t drink very much - something that’s hard to find in other people their own age. Aspiring garda Ellie is less impressed with Cian’s chat-up line (‘I’ve got a bed, but I’d rather be in Ciano’s tonight’) gasping “no wonder you’re still single.” His mam reckons he’s still single because he’s “too nice” and “too funny.” The end credits let us know that there’s already been a second date - and there will definitely be more.

Jay & Alan

Alan and Jay, First Dates Ireland

Old-school Donegal romantic Jay says he wears his heart on his sleeve - and he has an “endless supply of dad jokes”. But hard-to-impress Alan from Monaghan says he’d rather have no joke than tell one as dire as Jay comes out with. The 28-year-old clearly has high standards telling his date that while he’s had many successful first dates, they don’t often lead to a second or third… The two bond over their love of “getting lost” on road trips and talk frankly about why their last relationships came to an end.

“People can play mind games and play hard to get … all it does is f**k with your head and your mental health,” Jay says.

“If two people like each other why not just say it, cut out all of the nonsense and skip to the good part?”

“You’re preaching to the choir here,” Alan smiles.

It’s a quick yes from both to a second date, and we’re treated to some selfies and the news that they are now in a relationship!

Hayley & Evan

Hayley and Evan, First Dates Ireland

Hayley from Ballincollig, Co Cork, is looking for someone who can keep their eyes on her “and off the menu.” The 31-year-old says she doesn’t believe she’s ever been in love, but has been in lust — we hear you gal. Hayley is looking for someone outdoorsy, who’s into their sport and has a nice pair of shoes — apparently, you can tell a lot about someone from their choice of footwear.

When 33-year-old Evan, also from the Rebel County, sits down and reveals he doesn’t drink Hayley says “oh god” before gripping her espresso martini. There’s another mismatch when Evan reveals he loves fishing (cue a grimace from Haley) while Hayley says she’s into surfing (Evan’s tried it, it’s a no-go.)

But they keep chatting, and soon Evan is opening up about falling 30ft from a balcony in Australia and almost losing his life, while Hayley is admitting she’s tied between “settling” and searching for more adventure in life — something she admits could be contributing to her single status. At the end of the night, Evan says he fancies her but “hasn’t a clue” how Hayley feels about him. It turns out she just wants to be friends. “I am not really looking for a friend at the moment,” he replies. Ouch.