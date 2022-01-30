Dancing with the Stars recap: Neil Delamere bows out, Erica Cody wows as Disney princess

There was no happy ending for Neil Delamere during Movie Week on Dancing with the Stars this week.

Funnyman Delamere picked up the phone to the Ghostbusters but judge Brian Redmond thought he “tried maybe a little bit too hard” and recommended he try to be more subtle. Arthur Gourounlian said his cha cha cha routine was “so much fun”. Delamere got 18 points for his paranormal moves but the public vote saw him exit the competition.

Erica Cody and Denys Samson

Topping the board on Sunday night, singer Erica Cody received the first 10-point score from a judge this season. Gourounlian gave her top marks for her charleston. Cody took on The Princess and the Frog, saying how proud she was to portray a black Disney princess. “This is a pure representation of who you are,” Gourounlian said. Cody received 28 points, making her the highest scoring dancer of the night.

Matthew Mac Nabb and Laura Nolan

Loraine Barry warmed to Love Islander Matthew McNabb’s Toy Story foxtrot. “You definitely have a friend in me tonight.” After a few shaky weeks, Gourounlian noted: “I can tell you finally found your comfort zone.” Matthew earned 17 points from the judges.

Jockey Nina Carberry and Pasquale La Rocca

Jockey Nina Carberry's Tomb Raider-themed tango but Barry felt “it was just a little bit empty”. Redmond offered technical advice but praised her “good characterisation because it didn't overtake the dancing.” She received 19 points.

Swimmer Ellen Keane and Stephen Vincent

Swimmer Ellen Keane made a “samba splash” with her Little Mermaid routine according to Redmond. Her moves wowed the panel, with Barry telling her she is “right up there in the competition”. She got 22 points from the judges.

Aslan’s Billy Mc Guinness

Aslan member Billy McGuinness took to the dancefloor with a paso doble to Rock of Ages. Gourounlian said he provided “great entertainment” but Barry said he “hit every step but you’re not dancing” and urged him to “get into the body language” of the dance. McGuinness agreed and promised “‘Fun Billy’ could be back” in week five.

Jordan Conroy and Salome Chachua

Swinging into centre stage, Jordan Conroy’s cha cha cha divided the judges’ opinions. His Madagascar routine was “wooden” in Redmond’s eyes and Barry agreed, saying it was “a little bit slack”. However, she thought it was still “a little bit flamboyant, a little bit cheeky.” Gourounlian said he “always brings 100%”. Conroy received 20 points from the judges.

Missy Keating and Ervinas Merfeldas

The first contemporary ballroom routine of the season came from Missy Keating through her Wolfwalkers dance and she had the judges howling for more. Redmond said her moves were “absolutely phenomenal” and Barry loved her “mystical, magical, dramatic performance.” The judges awarded 24 points to Keating.

Grainne Seoige and John Nolan

Grainne Seoige was shaken and stirred by an injury in rehearsals for her 007-themed rumba and her resulting lack of hip movements meant the judges weren’t pleased with her performance. Receiving just 13 points, Redmond said Diamonds Are Forever but Seoige’s moves were “a little bit more cubic zirconia”. Barry said her routine “missed a lot of that hip action”.

Aengus Mac Grianna and Emily Barker

“Getting caught doing your makeup on national TV is only the second most embarrassing thing you’ve done,” Redmond said after former news presenter Aengus MacGrianna stayed classy with his Anchorman routine. His newsy moves surprised the judges, who weren’t generous with their scores. “I expected Emily to do the bum-spin on the floor,” Barry said but Gourounlian urged him to give more of a “wiggle wiggle” in future. MacGrianna scooped 11 points.

Nicolas Roche and Karen Byrne

Cyclist Nicolas Roche embraced the elements for Singing in the Rain and his American smooth earned him much praise. “Overall it was a very stylish performance,” said Barry and Gourounlian agreed: “You are the definition of practice makes perfect.” His moves received 19 points.