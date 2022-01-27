Album reviews: Extreme Witchcraft by Eels; Don’t Forget To Look Up by Maverick Sabre

Eels, Extreme Witchcraft

★★★★☆

With Extreme Witchcraft, Mark “E” Everett joins Taylor Swift in releasing two albums during the pandemic. Arriving 18 months after Earth To Dora, Eels’ 14th LP bubbles with contradictions, as zinging guitar lines are set alongside lyrics that run from upbeat to angst-filled.

Everett has described Extreme Witchcraft as a companion piece to perhaps his darkest record, 1998’s Electro-Shock Blues, which was assembled in the shadow of death and depression.

Yet Everett seems at moments to be channelling the more upbeat Daisies of the Galaxy, from 2000, with opener Amateur Hour carrying echoes of the mindful positivity of Mr E’s Beautiful Blues (“It was a near-perfect morning, the sun was shining/Birds making beautiful sounds”).

Emotional turmoil is a defining feature throughout. A trip-hop beat is paired with the riff from David Bowie’s Fame and ruminations on addiction on Grandfather Clock Strikes Twelve (“temptation rears its ugly head upside again”).

Sunlight seeps through, too. I Know You’re Right finds the singer observing “You made your point, a very good point – now it’s all on me”. This at the start of a mea culpa ballad that reads like the spiritual opposite of Tom Petty’s I Won’t Back Down. “When I’m wrong, I’m wrong,” Everett shrugs.

On Extreme Witchcraft he is mostly in the right across a project that crackles with dark magic.

Maverick Sabre, Don’t Forget To Look Up

★★★★☆

Michael Stafford, the Wexford-raised, London-based artist known as Maverick Sabre, has long been celebrated as one of the most prominent voices in Irish rap. But he’s always been as much soul singer as hip hop practitioner and displays the full sweep of his talents on his fourth album.

Clouds of gospel bliss envelope Falling while, on Not Easy Love, an acoustic guitar chimes alongside a rumbling groove and choir-boy vocals. It isn’t all euphoria and cool vibes : Like This sees him deploy his New Ross accent as he reflects on the woes of the modern world (“all these television screens got us believing”).

Rough meets smooth here and elsewhere, conforming Maverick Sabre’s songwriting edge remains as sharp as ever.