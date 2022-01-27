Doors are open: Here are 15 gigs, shows and other events to consider booking

Reginald D Hunter

Feb 5, Everyman, Cork

With his urbane delivery and drily sardonic manner, the Georgia-born Hunter is always a welcome presence on TV panel shows as 8 Out of 10 Cats and Have I Got News for You. He explains the French-accented title of new show, Bombe Shuffleur, by stating he is the bomb shuffler – the comedian who juggles dangerous topics on stage. Take cover!

The First Bad Man

Feb 2–3, Everyman, Cork

Theatre iconoclasts Pan Pan have previously looked under the hood of work by Beckett and Shakespeare and stripped them down and rebuilt them in extraordinarily inventive ways. Here, in a performance in the round, they take on the challenge of The First Bad Man by implicating the audience in a book club discussion of Miranda July’s quirky debut novel.

Texas

Feb 9, Opera House, Cork

Has the pandemic being going that long? This is billed as the 30th anniversary tour in tribute to the over-2-million-selling debut album Southside, but it was actually released in 1989. But no matter, they’re not actually from Texas, so we’ll let that slide.

The Delines

Feb 9, Live At St Luke's, Cork

Anyone with an empty space in their heart after the demise of Richmond Fontaine will find more than plenty to fill it with Willy Vlautin’s follow-up project. The songwriter and acclaimed author’s portraits of the unlucky in love and life finds more soulful expression in the mouth of vocalist Amy Boone.

The Two Norries

Feb 12, Cork Opera House

As the Two Norries, friends Timmy Long and James Leonard have proved an unlikely success in the podcast realm, but audiences have been compelled by the pair’s perspective forged by periods of addiction and institutional care. For this show their guest is the equally inspirational explorer Pat Falvey.

Jack O’Rourke

Feb 24, Mike the Pies, Listowel

After his successful debut album, Dreamcatcher, the Cork singer-songwriter heralded his second album with the gorgeous single, Opera at the Top Floor. Where better to hear that song, as well as other from his Wild Thing album, than in the very place that inspired it.

Dublin International Film Festival

Feb 23 – March 6

The first big Irish film festival of the calendar year is an opportunity to gorge on a feast of cinematic delights. Celebrate its 20th anniversary with Irish language opening film An Cailín Ciúin, Irish director Kate Dolan’s chiller You Are Not My Mother, a musical celebration of comedy duo Laurel and Hardy, as well as many other treats.

Dave

March 3, 3Arena, Dublin

British rapper Santan Dave manages to mix brooding and soaring musical soundscapes with conscious lyrics as he details tales of growing up in South London. A Mercury Prize-winner for his debut album, Psychodrama, catch him touring his acclaimed number one selling We’re All In This Together album.

Sam Amidon

March 4, Connollys of Leap

Where better to experience the twisted folk stylings of Sam Amidon than in the wooded surroundings of Connolly’s? The Vermont multi-instrumentalist commands a deep and dark repertoire of the American folk songbook, and his striking, often avant-garde, arrangements wring new textures from their inky depths.

Gilla Band

March 5-9, Whelan’s, Dublin

New name, same danger! Formerly known as Girl Band, the punk quartet have been responsible for some of the most visceral rock to emerge from this island. Playing like men possessed, it is in the live setting they really need to be experienced.

CMAT

March 9, Cyprus Avenue, Cork

2022 is the year of CMAT. Her odd stage name, an acronym for Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson has done little to hinder her rapid success thanks to a powerful voice, memorable melodies and a winning way with quirky themes and lyrics. Her debut album, If My Wife New I’d Be Dead, is highly anticipated. She's also playing other venues around Ireland.

Joe Jackson

March 13, Dolan’s Warehouse, Limerick

Perhaps an often under-appreciated songwriter, especially when compared to some of his British contemporaries such as Elvis Costello or Tom Robinson, but Jackson married pop nous with sharp insightful lyrics. After a successful 2019 tour on the back of his Fool album, he returns with the same band for the wonderfully titled Sing, You Sinners jaunt.

Brian Downey’s Alive and Dangerous

March 18, Dolan’s Warehouse, Limerick

Existing happily in his shadow, of Phil Lynott, Brian Downey’s dependable and unshowy presence behind the drums has lead him to be easily overlooked. Since Lynott’s Downey has been Garbo-like. With this quartet, Downey lets the music do his talking.

Chris Kent

April 23, Everyman, Cork

Having being originally scheduled for March 2020, London-based Kent finally brings his show Christy Doesn't Live Here home to Cork. While not enjoying the profile of other comics, Kent’s laidback anecdotal comedy sees him playing to bigger rooms on this Irish jaunt.

Low

April 26, Vicar Street, Dublin

Over the course of three decades, the Minnesota indie three-piece fronted by husband and wife, Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker, have maintained a consistent level of creativity and musical innovation that is evident across thirteen albums. Their most recent album, Hey What, filled most critics end of year charts.