Thursday TV Tips: Three Cork diners in the First Dates restaurant this evening

How to Be Good with Money

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

How to be good with money. Elaine Mullen (57) Crumlin Dublin — a late pension starter preparing psychologically and financially for retirement

Eoin McGee gives advice to 57-year-old Elaine Mullen from the Dublin suburb of Crumlin, who started her pension late and is preparing psychologically and financially for retirement.

And Just Like That...

Sky Comedy, 9pm

And Just Like That ... it's the final episode

Final episode of the Sex and the City spinoff with Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte. Miranda is spurred toward a life-altering decision after Che learns she hasn't been as open as they thought. After another sleepless night, Carrie navigates how to handle her new, mysterious 20-something neighbour. Charlotte's efforts to be more open with her kids about sex are derailed when she finds a questionable photo on Lily's phone.

Kate Garraway's Life Stories

UTV, 9pm

Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper is believed to be Britain's longest-surviving coronavirus inpatient, having spent 13 months in hospital before finally returning home last year. Now she’s back at the helm of this show. The new series is due to consist of three episodes: singer Charlotte Church, The Great British Bake Off champion-turned-TV cook Nadiya Hussain and footballing legend John Barnes.

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

First Dates Ireland: Hayley and Evan from Cork

David, a 27-year-old from Limerick, dines with reigning Miss Cork, Zoe, who is 25.

Jay (28) from Donegal meets Alan (28) from Monaghan.

18-year-old student Ellie from Limerick dines with Wexfordian Cian (20) aka DJ Ciano.

And Hayley (31) from Cork has dinner with signmaker Evan (33) from Cork.

100 Years of Ulysses

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

Ulysses by James Joyce

Documentary marking the 100th anniversary of the publication of Ulysses. Ulysses was banned initially in America and Britain, where it shocked and stunned in equal measure but Joyce’s epic soon came to be celebrated as a masterpiece of modernism and a revolution in literary expression

Radio

Cuan an Cheoil, R na G, 7pm: Liam Ó Maonlaí is joined by Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and her daughter Nia for music and conversation in the third programme in this new series.

, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: The Magical Cauldron of Dagda is stolen from Clew Bay — to save her people, Gráinne Mhaol must go on a high-seas adventure to bring it back.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Dan Hegarty presents live highlights from US shoegazers A Place to Bury Strangers, recorded at Estonia’s Tallinn Music Week.