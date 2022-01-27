Buying tickets for Harry Styles' concert at Aviva Stadium, Dublin? All you need to know... 

The former One Direction superstar Harry Styles hits Ireland on June 22, with Arlo Parks in support
Harry Styles: heading to Aviva Stadium, Dublin, as part of a UK and European tour. Picture: Getty Images

Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 20:30
What's this, now?

Harry Styles, formerly of boyband sensations One Direction, has hit stadium status as a solo headliner - and he'll be headed for Dublin's Aviva Stadium on June 22 of this year - all things going to plan, of course.

He's topped the Billboard 200 in the US and broken first-week sales records for male artists in the UK with 2020 album Fine Line, so he's more than got the hype behind him.

When are tickets on sale?

From 9am on Friday, January 28, at ticketmaster.ie.

They're available in standard and VIP options, and various presales will be available. Prices start at €77.50 plus booking fees. Tickets are limited to eight per booking. Be sure to have your Ticketmaster account up to date, and be logged in ahead of sales opening.

Special accessibility tickets are available here.

Is it just himself?

Support for the date comes from UK singer-songwriter Arlo Parks - a talented headliner in her own right.

Arlo Parks will support Harry Styles at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.
Now, "my friend" had tickets for his April gig at 3Arena. What happens now?

So, ticket holders for that gig (which had already been rescheduled twice since 2020!) will have their money refunded, and they should have got first options on tickets for the new date ahead of general sale. "Your friend" should have got an email from Ticketmaster with the details.

What's the story with going to a stadium gig now?

Queueing won't be allowed outside before doors - all tickets are for assigned places in the stadium.

Standing/pitch tickets will only be available to people aged 16 and over - younger people will need to be accompanied by parents/guardians and purchase a seated ticket, and the stadium environment is unsuitable for kids under five.

The usual seating warning applies for vertigo sufferers - the upper-level seats are called the nosebleeds for a reason!

