Friday TV Tips: Kenneth Branagh, A Woman's Heart; and Ozark

Would I Lie to You?

BBC One, 8pm

Tonight's guests are singer and Kitchen Disco host Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Australian actress and star of Lockie Leonard, Briony May Williams, and comedian pair Loyiso Gola and Jason Manford.

DNA Caillte

TG4, 8pm

DNA Caillte on TG4 this evening

Another chance to catch this one: DNA research reveals the truth about Ireland's early inhabitants. Some 10,000 years ago dark-skinned, blue-eyed people roamed our forests. Thousands of years later, they were replaced by a new wave of settlers that introduced a dynamic new technology — farming. Now, Dr Lara Cassidy of Trinity College Dublin has uncovered a shocking secret about a man who was buried at the centre of Newgrange, our most sacred ancient monument. Her discovery gives an astonishing insight into the culture and beliefs of the people of Ireland around 3000 BC.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Eleanor McEvoy will sing Only a Woman's Heart on the Late Late Show this evening

Acclaimed filmmaker, director and actor, Kenneth Branagh, will join Ryan from London to talk about his new movie Belfast and why it's the most personal film he's ever made.

The Operation Transformation leaders and presenter Kathryn Thomas will be on the show.

Former head coach with Galway United Football Club, Lisa Fallon, took up a top position as high-performance consultant in FIFA and will chat about her extraordinary career, being a female in a male-dominated industry and about how a serious assault on her, as a young woman, has shaped her view of the world.

And there will be a special musical performance with Eleanor McEvoy and friends singing "Only a Woman's Heart".

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 11.05pm

Kenneth Branagh chats with Graham Norton: PA Media on behalf of So TV/PA Wire

Guests include actor and director Kenneth Branagh, actresses Vicky McClure and Rachel Zegler, and comedian Rose Matafeo. Plus, Emeli Sande performs her new single Brighter Days.

Nobody

Sky Cinema

Ilya Naishuller Hutch (Bob Odenkirk) is a nobody. As an overlooked and underestimated father and husband, he takes life's indignities on the chin and never rocks the boat. But when his daughter loses her beloved kitty-cat bracelet in a robbery, Hutch flips from regular dad to fearless fighter by taking his enemies on a wild ride of explosive revenge.

Ozark

Netflix

Ozark. (L to R) Jason Bateman as Martin 'Marty' Byrde, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore. Picture: Steve Dietl/Netflix

Fourth and final series of the acclaimed drama with the Byrdes (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney). Bateman told The Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon, that the ending is a satisfying one.

A Hero

Amazon Prime

Tipped to receive an Oscar nomination, this Iranian drama focuses on Rahim (Amir Jadidi), who is behind bars due to an unpaid debt. Director, Ashgar Farhadi's tale aims to highlight issues caused by media manipulation, not just in Iran, but in the wider world.

Servant

Apple TV+

Psychological horror series with M Night Shyamalan as executive producer. Returning for its third run. Servant focuses on a Philadelphia couple struggling to save their marriage in the aftermath of a terrible tragedy.

Radio

Late Junction, BBC Radio 3, 11pm: Ghanaian highlife fused with Congolese rumba courtesy of Vis A Vis; the strange and haunting sound of French artist Anne Gillis; Nigerian violinist Ibukun Sunday, and sonic miniatures of Turkish songwriter Isik Kural.