New season of Ozark: Still got the spark, still hitting the mark

All good things must come to an end so, sadly, we're about to say farewell to the Byrdes — the fourth run of the acclaimed drama will be its last.

However, Netflix is spinning it out a little by splitting the 14-part series in half, with the first batch landed.

Financial adviser Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his family have been to hell and back since they relocated to Missouri in the Emmy Award-winning crime drama created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams.

Ozark. (L to R) Jason Bateman as Martin 'Marty' Byrde, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore. Picture: Steve Dietl/Netflix

Aside from giving Bateman one of the best roles of his career, Ozark also features a powerhouse turn from Julia Garner as backwoods criminal Ruth Langmore.

Five years after its debut, the remaining instalments are set to land on Netflix later in the year.

The end of the third series heralded the shocking departure of a pivotal character.

Ozark. (L to R) Jason Bateman as Martin 'Marty' Byrde, Alfonso Herrera as Javi. Picture: Steve Dietl/Netflix

Mexican drug cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) told Marty and his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) that he was looking forward to increased co-operation with them.

That alliance will be robustly tested over the course of the final series, especially if Marty and Wendy's teenage son, Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), becomes more involved in the money laundering operation.

Unfortunately, we are missing three key faces this time around — Helen, Ben and Sue, who have all been murdered, but the central pairing of Marty and Wendy (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) remains intact. At least for now...

Ozark. Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell. Picture: Steve Dietl/Netflix

Those in the know are not giving anything away about what fans are going to see, although Bateman, during an appearance on The Tonight Show, told host Jimmy Fallon that the ending is a satisfying one. Here's hoping he's right.