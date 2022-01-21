'I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready:' Tearful Adele postpones Las Vegas residency 

Adele has postponed the start of her Las Vegas residency because the show is not ready having been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays and coronavirus.

The award-winning singer was tearful as she said her production team had tried “absolutely everything” to pull the show together in time but that it had been “impossible”.

In an emotional post on social media announcing the last-minute decision, she apologised to fans and promised that dates would be rescheduled.

All dates will be rescheduled

More info coming soon

“I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” she said.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.

“Half my team are down with Covid, they still are, and it’s impossible to finish the show.

“I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

The Easy On Me singer said team members had been awake for “over 30 hours” trying to figure out how to put on the show but they had now “run out of time”.

“I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone who has travelled again. I’m really sorry.

She added: “We’re on it right now, we’re going to reschedule all the dates and I’m going to finish my show and I’m going to get it to where it needs to be.

“It’s been impossible, we’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.”

Adele released her fourth album 30 in early November and her Las Vegas residency was due to begin at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel on January 21.

Caesars Palace tweeted: “We understand the disappointment surrounding the postponement of Weekends With Adele.

“Adele is an incredible artist, supremely dedicated to her music and her fans.

“Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary.”

Last year the singer also announced dates for London performances for 2022, which will mark her first UK live shows since 2017.

She will take the stage as part of the BST Hyde Park festival, which will also feature performances from Sir Elton John, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam.